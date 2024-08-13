Jr NTR pens heartwarming note as he wraps 'final shot' for Devara Part 1 with Koratala Siva: 'What a wonderful journey it has been'

Devara is an upcoming action drama film featuring Jr NTR and Janhvi Kapoor in the lead roles. Directed by Koratala Siva, the film is steadily approaching its release date. Amid the growing anticipation, the RRR star shared an emotional message with his fans on his social media handle X, marking the final day of the shoot.

Alongside a behind-the-scenes photo from the set, the actor penned a note revealing that he had just completed his final shot for the highly anticipated movie. In the picture, Jr NTR is seen on the set of Devara Part 1, standing under a large, professionally rigged light setup.

The scene appears to be taking place during nighttime, with powerful lights illuminating the set, creating a dramatic atmosphere. Jr NTR is in conversation with presumably the director of the film, both of them silhouetted against the bright light, which casts long shadows on the ground.

The set has a reddish-brown dirt floor, and there are a few other crew members visible in the background, busy with their tasks. The overall mood of the photo captures the behind-the-scenes activity and the meticulous setup required for filming an intense scene in Devara.

Sharing the BTS photo from the sets of Devara, he wrote, "Just wrapped my final shot for Devara Part 1. What a wonderful journey it has been. I will miss the ocean of love and the incredible team. Can’t wait for everyone to sail into the world crafted by Siva on the 27th of September."

Check out the post here:

In Devara, Jr NTR reportedly plays a dual role. He has previously worked with director Koratala Siva in the 2016 hit Janatha Garage. Janhvi Kapoor joins the cast as the female lead, marking her foray into Telugu cinema. Fans are eager to see her chemistry with Jr NTR on screen. Saif Ali Khan also plays a pivotal role (reportedly the antagonist) in the film.

Devara Part 1 is scheduled for a worldwide theatrical release on September 27, 2024.

