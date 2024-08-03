WATCH: Mammootty spotted with his son Dulquer Salmaan as they pose for the fans

Mammootty and Dulquer Salmaan are the coolest father-son duos in South cinema. The duo, who are fantastic actors, are not often spotted making appearances together. However, in an interesting turn of events, Dulquer and Mammootty made everyone gaga as they got spotted in Hyderabad together recently.

In a recent viral video, Mammootty and Dulquer Salmaan could be seen arriving at a venue in Hyderabad in the same car. As the senior actor stepped out of the car first, he was immediately surrounded by many of his fans, one of whom even welcomed him with flowers.

Following him, it was his son, Dulquer, who made a dapper entry in casual wear. He wore a simple checkered shirt and a cap, along with sunglasses. He too was surrounded by his fans as soon as he entered the venue. The father-son duo humbly obliged everyone requesting for a photo, before entering the venue.

Mammootty and Dulquer have always extended support for each other in their endeavors. For instance, back in April 2024, Mammootty shared glimpses of his new look and ponytail hairstyle on social media.

While it fetched maddening responses from the fans, his son Dulquer Salmaan dropped love-struck emojis on his Instagram stories to reciprocate his reaction to his father’s look.

Previously, in one of his old interviews with the Humans of Bombay, Dulquer Salmaan revealed a startling anecdote about his father. The King of Kotha star revealed that despite being the son of such an evergreen actor, his father had absolutely refused to call in favors for him.

Recalling Mammootty’s words, he had said, “My dad was like, ‘I am not going to do anything for you, I am not going to call in any favours, I am not going to get you any opportunity. If you want to do this, nobody helped me, so you will have to figure it out yourself.'”

On the work front, Mammootty is gearing up for his next film, Bazooka. Meanwhile, Dulquer will be next seen in the film, Aakasam Lo Oka Tara.

