WATCH: Naga Chaitanya's house decked up with white flowers ahead of wedding with Sobhita Dhulipala

The day we have all been waiting for is finally here. That's right, Naga Chaitanya and Sobhita Dhulipala are set to begin a new chapter of their lives today, December 4. The couple will tie the knot at Annapurna Studios in Hyderabad in the presence of their family and loved ones.

Ahead of the grand ceremony, several visuals of Naga Chaitanya's home have surfaced online. The clip shows how beautifully his house is decked with white flowers, especially the entrance of the residence. Commenting on the video, a social media user wrote, "The house is decorated like a bride."

Take a look at the video below:

Naga Chaitanya and Sobhita Dhulipala's wedding ceremony will start at 8:15 PM. According to a source, the couple is expected to visit either the Srisailam Temple or Tirupati Balaji Temple after tying the knot as part of their post-wedding rituals.

The source mentioned, "As per traditional customs, the first thing a couple is expected to do after the wedding is visit a temple to express their gratitude for the wonderful journey ahead. Sobhita and Naga Chaitanya will be following this ritual and are planning to visit either the Tirupati Balaji Temple or the Srisailam Temple."

Talking about their wedding day outfits, Naga Chaitanya will wear a pancha on his big day. On the other hand, his bride Sobhita Dhulipala will don a traditional silk saree for the occasion.

Advertisement

According to India Today, Naga Chaitanya will honor his grandfather ANR by wearing a pancha inspired by his classic style. Meanwhile, Sobhita has chosen a Kanjivaram silk saree with gold zari work to reflect her traditions. She has also picked a handwoven white khadi saree from Ponduru, Andhra Pradesh. Naga Chaitanya will wear a matching outfit for the occasion.

Meanwhile, several A-listers will be a part of the ceremony including Ram Charan, Chiranjeevi, Jr NTR, Mahesh Babu, PV Singhu, SS Rajamouli, Nayanthara, Prabhas and Allu Arjun, amongst others. They will be joined by their family members too. The Akkineni clan, along with the Daggubati family, will also be present at the wedding.

ALSO READ: Who Is Sobhita Dhulipala? Meet Ponniyin Selvan actress who is all set to tie the knot with Naga Chaitanya