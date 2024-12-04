Will Naga Chaitanya and Sobhita Dhulipala’s wedding day outfits showcase their rich heritage? Here's what we know

The day we have all been waiting for is finally here. Yes, you read that right. Today, Naga Chaitanya and Sobhita Dhulipala will embark on their happily ever after. While we look up to their wedding, let's find out what the bride and groom will be wearing on their big day.

According to an India Today report, Naga Chaitanya will honor his traditions by wearing a pancha for his wedding. His bride, Sobhita Dhulipala, will choose a traditional silk saree for the special day.

The Thandel actor will pay tribute to his grandfather Akkineni Nageswara Rao and don a pancha inspired by his classic style. On the other hand, Sobhita has picked a Kanjivaram silk saree with real gold zari work to honor her culture. She has also selected a handwoven white khadi saree from Ponduru in Andhra Pradesh. Naga Chaitanya will wear a coordinated outfit to match.

The wedding celebrations for Naga Chaitanya and Sobhita Dhulipala are in full swing. The actress recently took part in the Pelli Kuthuru ritual. She looked radiant in a red saree as she embraced the joy of the festivities and the ceremony.

Earlier, Sobhita shared photos from the Mangalasnanam ceremony. A series of pictures showed her adorned with haldi and showered with flowers during the ritual. The celebrations highlighted the cultural traditions of the couple.

Coming back to Naga Chaitanya and Sobhita's wedding, several A-listers will be attending the ceremony today, December 4. Telugu actors, including Chiranjeevi, Ram Charan, Mahesh Babu, and Jr NTR, are expected to grace the wedding. They might be joined by their wives and kids during the celebrations.

Other celebrities like Nayanthara, Allu Arjun, SS Rajamouli, Prabhas, and PV Sindhu are also expected to be present at the ceremony. Meanwhile, both Daggubati and Akkineni families will arrive at the wedding that will take place at the Annapurna Studios. Some reports suggest that Naga Chaitanya and Sobhita Dhulipala are preparing for an eight-hour wedding ceremony rooted in traditional Telugu Brahmin customs.

