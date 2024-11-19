WATCH: Nayanthara makes first public appearance with husband Vignesh and kids Uyir and Ulag amidst controversy with Dhanush

Nayanthara has gained a lot of attention lately after she blasted filmmaker Dhanush in an open letter on social media, following his lawsuit against her Netflix documentary, seeking Rs. 10 crores in damages for copyright infringement. Amid the heightened buzz and controversy, the actress made her first public appearance, as she was spotted at the airport with her husband and their twins.

In the video, both Nayanthara and Vignesh Shivan can be seen twinning in simple white outfits while carrying their twins in their arms. Additionally, their little ones, Uyir and Ulag, were cutely staring at the cameras as the paparazzi swarmed around the family to capture pictures.

Nayanthara, who has always represented herself as a strong woman, appeared unbothered by the controversy surrounding her dispute with Dhanush. She even gave a sweet smile to the paparazzi just before entering the airport building.

Now, coming back to Nayanthara's ongoing dispute with Dhanush the actress posted an open letter criticizing Dhanush, who had filed a massive Rs. 10 crore copyright case against her Netflix documentary. She labeled the move as shallow, pointing out that they had only used a 3-second clip from her film Naanum Rowdy Dhaan, for which Dhanush was the producer.

Taking a dig at Dhanush’s apparent double standards, Nayanthara wrote, “This is an all-time low from you and speaks volumes about your character. I wish you were half the person you portray to be on stage at audio launches, in front of your innocent fans. But clearly, you do not practice what you preach, at least not with me and my partner.”

Dhanush’s lawyer responded to Nayanthara and her Netflix documentary team, issuing a statement requesting that they remove the clip within 24 hours. More recently, Dhanush’s father, Kasthuri Raja, also reacted to the matter.

According to Samayam, the senior filmmaker emphasized that all of Nayanthara’s claims in her open letter were false, adding that she never waited two years to obtain a No Objection Certificate (NOC) from his son, permitting her to use clips from the film in her documentary.

Kasthuri Raja stated, “Work is important to us. We are moving forward. There is no time to respond to those who chase us or talk behind our backs. Like me, my son is focused only on work. As for Nayanthara’s claim that she waited for two years, that is simply not true. I don’t want to talk about it.”

Interestingly, after Nayanthara posted her open letter on social media, several actresses and colleagues came out in support of her statement.

