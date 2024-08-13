PICS: Rani Mukerji and Karan Johar pose for selfie alongside Australian PM Anthony Albanese at IFFM 2024; actress launches Yash Chopra’s stamp

Rani Mukerji and Karan Johar are currently in Australia to attend the ongoing Indian Film Festival of Melbourne. Meanwhile, pictures of the duo posing alongside Australian PM Anthony Albanese and MP Tim Watts have been ruling the internet.

In the ongoing 15th Indian Film Festival of Melbourne, renowned filmmaker Karan Johar marked his prestigious presence. Meanwhile, Rani Mukerji also commemorated 50 years of Yash Raj Films by launching a Yash Chopra stamp at the Australian Parliament as part of the festival. Both the stars then delivered their speeches at the Parliament in Canberra.

From the prestigious occasion, Australian Prime Minister Anthony Albanese shared a selfie clicked with Bollywood icons at the special event.

"Rani Mukerji and @karanjohar are in Canberra promoting the Indian Film Festival of Melbourne. It’s one of the largest Indian film festivals outside of India, and it’s been running for 15 years. A testament to Australia’s relationship with India and the vibrancy of the Indian-Australian community," the post was captioned.

In addition to this, Australian politician Tim Watts also expressed his happiness about introducing Rani and KJo at Parliament House.

"It was very kind of Karan himself to introduce me in turn as being worthy of starring in Indian cinema, and I’m thankful to Rani for endorsing the idea that I might have the face for it," read a part of his caption with a special mention of Shah Rukh Khan’s Kuch Kuch Hota Hai. "The IFFM has been an invaluable bridge between Australia and the cultural powerhouse of Indian film," he wrote on a concluding note.

Reacting to the post, Karan re-shared it on his Instagram stories and wrote, "It was a pleasure to meet you and I thoroughly enjoyed our chat…@timwattsmp."

On the other hand, Karan Johar keeping his social media game on point shared a picture with Rani Mukerji and captioned it, "Kuch Kuch Hota Hai Tina! Tum zaroor samjhogi! #ranimukherjee". In the photo, the Rocky Aur Rani Kii Prem Kahaani director looked handsome in a black tuxedo while Rani radiated elegance in an off-white saree.

The keynote address of the event was attended by distinguished dignitaries, members of Australian Parliament and various ministers.

