Ram Charan and Upasana enjoy a Hawaiian holiday as they attend a family wedding, to jet off to Australia later for THIS reason

Ram Charan and his wife Upasana Kamineni are one of the most adored power couples in the world of cinema. The duo keeps on dropping updates of their life on social media. While RC has a hectic schedule ahead for his upcoming film, Game Changer, it seems the actor has now stolen some precious time to spend the holidays with his wife and family. He is currently enjoying a family wedding with his wife Upasana on the Hawaiian islands.

According to recent reports, Ram Charan and Upasana Kamineni have extended their London trip and are now enjoying the wedding season on the Hawaiian island. The duo are celebrating the wedding of one of Upasana’s cousins. This family function is a close-knit affair within the family and RC and Upasana have graced the same.

Recently, Upasana Kamineni took to her Instagram stories and shared a candid snapshot of her time on the Hawaiian island. In the glimpse, she captured a beautiful sunny day lighting up the cityscape of the place, and the entrepreneur could be seen resting her feet up on a table to enjoy the view. Atop the picture, Upasana added a sticker which read ‘well deserved’.

Interestingly, Ram Charan and Upasana Kamineni’s holidays are not going to pull the curtain anytime soon. The new report further suggests that after enjoying the breathtaking scenery in the Hawaiian islands, the duo would then jet off to Australia. They will be attending the prestigious Indian Film Festival of Melbourne 2024, where RC is expected to be felicitated.

For the unversed, this year Ram Charan is elected as the brand ambassador cum guest of honor for the Indian Film Festival of Melbourne.

Unlike his father Chiranjeevi, who returned to India right after attending the Paris Olympics, it is near about in September when Ram and Upasana would return home. Shortly after, RC is expected to begin the shooting for his next film RC 16 (tentatively titled), which is directed by Sana Buchi Babu.

Apart from it, Ram Charan’s much-awaited film, Game Changer co-starring Kiara Advani is expected to hit the theaters in September 2024.

