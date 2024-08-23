WATCH: Ram Charan’s cool and comfy all-black airport look serves major street-style fashion goals

Ram Charan was recently spotted by shutterbugs at the airport. The actor is reportedly jetting off to Chennai from Hyderabad to attend an event. However, other details about his departure are undisclosed.

At the airport, Ram Charan exudes charm in a casual yet stylish look. The actor opts for a black T-shirt teamed with grey pants for his airport look. He further completes his look with a black cap and sunglasses.

Recently, Ram Charan celebrated his father and legendary actor Chiranjeevi's birthday. He even took to his Instagram handle to share a photo of himself twinning with Vishwambhara actor. Sharing the photo, he wrote, "Happiest birthday, Appa!!."

The RRR star also shared a family photo on Chiranjeevi's birthday and reminisced about their trip to the Paris Olympics trip. Sharing the photo, he wrote, "Klin Kaara’s first trip with her grandparents!!! Memorable." The photo garnered significant attention.

Meanwhile, Ram Charan is currently gearing up for the release of his film Game Changer. The film directed by S Shankar also features Kiara Advani in a leading role. The film is expected to be released during Christmas 2024.

Game Changer is touted to be a political drama film with Ram Charan reportedly playing a dual role: both father and son. He will be playing the role of an honest officer in the film who rises to fight the corrupt men in society. Apart from Kiara Advani, the film will feature SJ Suryah and others.

Following Game Changer, Ram Charan will begin working on his film with Buchi Babu Sana, titled RC16. The film will also feature Janhvi Kapoor as the main lead. She will play Ram Charan's love interest in the movie. On the other hand, Kannada superstar Shivarajkumar will also join the star cast in a special role. The music of the film will be composed by none other than AR Rahman.

