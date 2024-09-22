Newlyweds Aditi Rao Hydari-Siddharth celebrate new beginnings with Rajkummar Rao-Patralekhaa’s Stree 2 and IC 814: The Kandahar Hijack success; WATCH

Farah Khan didn’t cease the chance to celebrate the greatest happiness of his ‘best friends’ including Aditi Rao Hydari, Siddharth, Rajkummar Rao-Patralekhaa, and more. The Om Shanti Om director also offered a peek with a joyous video of the same on her social media handle.

Today, on September 22, Farah Khan took to her Instagram handle and dropped a fun video sharing glimpses of the celebration. The post was captioned, "Lots of friends to Celebrate!! @aditiraohydari & @worldofsiddharth ki shaadi @rajkummar_rao giving the biggest HIT!! @patralekhaa in #IC814 @rachitsingh08 ka happy budday! N just me having the best friends in the world ! Lovvv them".

In the video, Farah seemed to be behind the camera while we can see newlyweds Aditi Rao Hydari and, Siddharth cutting a beautiful scrumptious cake. The couple was surrounded by their friends Sajid Khan, Rajkummar Rao, Patralekhaa with a cake in her lap, Huma Qureshi, Punit D Malhotra, Javed Akhtar, Saqib Salem, and more cheering them up. They were flashing bright smiles, clapping, and capturing the beautiful moment on their phone as well.

The special cake of Aditi and Siddharth also had a huge customized sunflower on it. The video continues with Aditi feeding the cake to Javed Akhtar, the Stree 2 actor cutting modaks with a knife and performing a happy dance while his friends cheered him up. In addition to this, Siddharth was heard teasing him saying, "700 crore."

The video concludes with Farah’s friend Rachit Singh cutting his birthday cake and feeding it to Saqib.

Soon after the post was shared, fans reacted to the post in the comments section, expressing their feeling about the post. A fan wrote, "MashaAllah u r great host" Another fan commented, "This is the real wealth and memories cherished for life" while a third user wrote, "Ohhh, my, Farah, meri taraf se bhi bol de, shaadi Mubarak" and another fan expressed his wish stating, "I want to be a part of this circle."

Aditi Rao Hydari and Siddharth got married earlier this week on September 16, 2022. They got married in an intimate ceremony following South Indian traditions, which took place at a 400-year-old temple in Wanaparthy.

Rajkummar Rao and Shraddha Kapoor starrer Stree 2 is creating waves at the box office and was released on August 15, earlier this year.

