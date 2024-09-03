WATCH: Tamannaah Bhatia's million-dollar reaction after pap says his wife would dance on ‘Aaj Ki Raat’

Tamannaah Bhatia rocked an ultra-stylish all-black outfit as she was spotted at the Mumbai airport on Tuesday morning (September 3). The diva looked breathtaking with her top-notch fashion statement, exuding her charming swag at the airport.

Tamannaah Bhatia also interacted with the paps, who praised her for her dance number in Stree 2. In a candid conversation, as Miss Bhatia was heading inside the airport, someone from the media said he and his wife would be performing on Aaj Ki Raat song. Check the video to know how Tamannaah Bhatia reacted to this!

Tamannaah has indeed been ruling the hearts of millions with her hot and sizzling dance moves in her latest song. The Baahubali actress smiled and sweetly replied that she would surely watch and like the video. After a small interaction, Tammannaah went inside the airport with her staff.

Talking about her look at the airport, it is safe to say that the diva stunned everyone with her all-black outfit with a hint of white. Tammannaah opted for athletic pants and paired them with a matching full-sleeve puffer jacket. The actress went for a white crop top underneath and completed her look with white sports shoes and sunglasses. The highlight has to be Tammannaah’s handbag which just goes perfectly with her attire.

Meanwhile, on the work front, Tamannaah Bhatia was last seen in Sundar C's directorial Aranmanai 4. The Tamil horror-comedy was released on May 3, 2024. Aranmanai 4 also features Raashii Khanna, Ramachandra Raju, Santhosh Prathap, Kovai Sarala, Yogi Babu, VTV Ganesh, and Delhi Ganesh.

Apart from that, the actor was also seen in special cameo roles in Vedaa (as the deceased wife of John Abraham) and in Stree 2 (as Shama) for the special dance number Aaj Ki Raat. Next, Tamannaah will be seen in the supernatural film Odela 2. The film is expected to be released this year. Meanwhile, she is also set to be part of a web series titled Daring Partners.

