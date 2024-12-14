Watch: Trisha Krishnan celebrates 22 years in cinema on Suriya 45 sets; Kanguva actor debuts new look for RJ Balaji starrer

Trisha Krishnan recently clocked in 22 years in cinema with the actress celebrating the same with the cast and crew of Suriya 45. The actress was seen cutting a cake, marking the joyous occasion with the Kanguva actor.

The video shared by the makers of the Suriya starrer had penned the words, “Celebrating an incredible 22 years of Trisha Krishnan's dedication and talent on the sets of #Suriya45! It has truly been a remarkable journey!”

Furthermore, the video also unveiled the latest look of Suriya from the RJ Balaji directorial sets, donning a drastically different beard and mustache look.

See the celebratory video ft Suriya and Trisha Krishnan here:

The makers of Suriya 45 had recently officially announced Trisha playing the female lead opposite Suriya in his next venture. The announcement came in after both the actors were spotted on sets from leaked images, appearing in lawyer outfits. Moreover, the upcoming film would also mark a reunion of Trisha with Suriya after 20 years as they were last seen together in the film Aaru.

The upcoming movie is expected to be a fantasy entertainer with the script initially being written as a female-centric movie. However, it is speculated that the same was later re-written which led to Suriya being roped in for the lead with additional elements also being added.

Furthermore, the movie was initially announced with AR Rahman composing the music but it was later officially confirmed that the young sensation, Sai Abhyankar has replaced the maestro in the film.

Moving ahead, Trisha Krishnan has been making the headlines recently after she was spotted traveling with Thalapathy Vijay. The actors had apparently gone together to actress Keerthy Suresh’s wedding in Goa amid rumors of dating.

Coming to the actress’ work front, Trisha was last seen playing a lead role in 2023’s Leo and also in a cameo dance number for The Greatest Of All Time. Now, the actress is set to appear in lead roles in films like Vidaamuyarchi, Identity, Vishwambhara, Thug Life, and more.

On the other hand, Suriya who was seen in Kanguva this year is likely to hit the big screens soon for his film with Karthik Subbaraj, tentatively called Suriya 45.

