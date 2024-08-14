Venu Swamy lands himself in legal soup for predicting Naga Chaitanya-Sobhita’s split, while his wife Veena asks for expensive gift from actor

Notable astrologer Venu Swamy landed himself in serious legal trouble after predicting that Naga Chaitanya and Sobhita Dhulipala would split due to another woman in 2027. He also got a summons from the Telangana State Women’s Commission for the same.

Amidst this, in a surprising turn of events, his wife, Veena Srivani's, statement caught everyone’s attention. She demanded an expensive gift from Naga Chaitanya publicly on social media.

In her recent post on Instagram, Veena Srivani seemed to overlook the controversial prediction made by her husband, Venu Swamy, about Naga Chaitanya and Sobhita Dhulipala.

Instead, she congratulated them on their new beginnings and even went ahead to demand a gift from Naga Chaitanya. She said, "Congratulations, Naga Chaitanya and Sobhita. I wish both of you happiness. I want a gift. Because, you guys got engaged, but some people diverted this and targeted others. I want a gift. I want a latest bag from LV.”

Well, back on August 13, 2024, Venu Swamy was served a summons notice by the Telangana State Women’s Commission to present an explanation over his recent predictions that he made about Naga Chaitanya and Sobhita Dhulipala.

The commission took this step over an immediate complaint filed by the Telugu Film Journalists’ Association.

For the uninformed, things went kaput after Venu Swamy, in a viral video on social media, claimed that Naga Chaitanya and Sobhita Dhulipala would split by 2027 due to another woman.

While his video gained attention and was criticized by one and many, the astrologer in a later video apologized for the same. He remarked that he came to such a prediction in the manner of an extended continuation of what happened between Naga Chaitanya and his ex-wife, Samantha Ruth Prabhu.

He also solemnized to never in the future predict anything about film stars and said, “I had vowed to never predict film stars and politicians’ futures, and I will stick to my word.” He went on to add, “MAA President Manchu Vishnu has spoken to me, and I assured him that I will never predict film stars’ future.”

