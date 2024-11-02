PICS: Rajinikanth watches Sivakarthikeyan and Sai Pallavi starrer Amaran; calls up friend Kamal Haasan to appreciate film

Sivakarthikeyan and Sai Pallavi starrer Amaran has hit the theaters on Diwali this year (October 31). So far, the biographical movie has been doing great business at the box office, with loads of appreciation from the audience and critics. Amidst this, legendary actor Rajinikanth also took some time off from his schedule and watched Amaran in a special screening.

As per reports, the Vettaiyan actor enjoyed the movie thoroughly and even dialed up Kamal Haasan, producer of Amaran. Now, the heartwarming pictures of Rajinikanth with the movie’s lead, Sivakarthiyan, and the team have been going viral on the internet.

In the picture, we can see the Coolie actor posing with Sivakarthikeyan and director Rajkumar Periasamy. As per a report in Desi Martini, the production team said, “Superstar Rajinikanth enjoyed watching his friend Kamal Haasan’s movie Amaran, directed by Rajkumar Periyasamy and starring Sivakarthikeyan.”

The team added, “The superstar called up his friend Kamal Haasan yesterday and expressed his heartfelt appreciation for making the film. He also met Sivakarthikeyan, Amaran’s hero, Director Rajkumar Periyasamy, Producer R. Mahendran, and cinematographer Sai in person and congratulated them.” (loosely translated)

It is not the first time that Rajinikanth has come forward to appreciate good films and young talents in the industry. The superstar had previously expressed his admiration for Vijay Sethupathi-led Maharaja and Thalapathy Vijay starrer The GOAT. Rajinikanth is known for his humble and grounded nature and the way he encourages people from his fraternity.

Coming to Amaran, the war film is based on the book India’s Most Fearless: True Stories of Modern Military Heroes. The plot revolves around Major Mukund Varadarajan, who was martyred during the Qazipathri Operation in Shopian in 2014.

Directed by Rajkumar Periasamy, Amaran is bankrolled by Kamal Haasan under the Raaj Kamal Films International banner. Besides the lead actors Sai Pallavi and Sivakarthikeyan, Amaran features Rahul Bose, Bhuvan Arora, Shreekumar, and Rohman Shawl, among others, in supporting yet crucial roles.

