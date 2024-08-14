Romance Tales: How Rajinikanth fell head-over-heels for his wife Latha on their first meeting

Rajinikanth has been married to the love of his life, Latha, for more than four decades. The adorable power couple is blessed with two wonderful daughters, Aishwaryaa Rajinikanth, and Soundaryaa Rajinikanth. The superstar and Latha have always proved that love is growing old together, while also redefining romance. But are you aware of how these two lovebirds met and fell in love?

Rajinikanth and his wife Latha’s iconic love story

The filmy love story dates back to the 1980s, when a young Latha went to interview Rajinikanth. It was love at first sight for the Jailer actor, as he instantly knew he had fallen head over heels for the young lady.

Latha wanted to take her then-future husband Rajinikanth’s interview for her college magazine and met the superstar on the sets of Thillu Mallu. During their interview, the duo found commonality and felt the sparks.

Rajinikanth was so attracted to her that, towards the end of the interview, he proposed marriage to Latha. She smiled and said he would have to speak to her parents first.

Once the star wife opened up about her love story with Rajinikanth and said, “He did not propose to me; he informed me that he was marrying me and left." It is worth mentioning that Latha’s family owned a home in the city where Rajini once worked as a bus driver, as per a Deccan Herald report.

Rajinikanth decided to approach his then-future wife’s parents. Initially, the actor was hesitant and struggled to approach Latha’s parents. During this time, he learned that Latha’s sister’s husband was comedian Y G Mahendran. He and other senior members of the industry were consulted before Rajinikanth moved further.

Finally, the couple exchanged wedding vows on February 26, 1981, at Balaji Temple, Tirupathi. They got married in a traditional South Indian-style wedding in the presence of friends and family.

In a report in Financial Express, the actor credited his wife for being his pillar of strength and said Latha has been a rock concerning his lifestyle and health. He said, “What do I tell about YG Mahendra? He was the one who introduced me to Latha and got me married to her. I am 73 years old now, and the reason for my health is my wife.”

Today, Rajinikanth and his wife Lath are parents to two wonderful and independent women and are currently enjoying being grandparents. Both Aishwaryaa and Soundaryaa are mothers and often share pictures of their daddy’s special moments with their children.

It is pertinent to mention that Rajinikanth’s elder daughter, Aishwaryaa, was married to superstar Dhanush. However, the couple announced their marital split after 18 years of marriage and two kids, Yatra and Linga.

On the other hand, Rajinikanth’s younger daughter Soundaryaa is now happily married to Vishagan Vanangamudi after her separation from her ex-husband Ashwin Ramkumar in 2017.

Rajinikanth on the work front

Meanwhile, on the work front, Rajinikanth has several exciting projects. Recently, the actor wrapped up the shooting for his much-awaited film Vettaiyan. The upcoming flick, directed by TJ Gnanavel, also features brilliant actors like Fahadh Faasil, Amitabh Bachchan, and Manju Warrier in crucial roles.

As per reports, Vettaiyan revolves around a retired cop on a mission to uncover a serious mystery shrouding him. The film will be released in October of this year. Apart from that, Rajinikanth will also collaborate with Lokesh Kanagaraj for his next directorial venture, Coolie.

Additionally, the Annaatthe actor can be seen in the sequel to his blockbuster 2023 film Jailer. Recently, Yogi Babu confirmed the plan for Jailer 2 and said the project is at its initial stage. However, Rajinikanth has not commented on this.

We wish that Rajinikanth and his wife Latha continue to be in love and live an amazing life together. How excited are you to watch Rajinikanth on the silver screen again? Let us know in the comments.

