PICS: Suriya, Jyotika, Karthi celebrate success of Mohanlal's Thudarum at home with director Tharun Moorthy and family

Mohanlal starrer Thudarum hit the big screens on April 25 and is still performing well at the box office. The film has been a success, with fans across the country sharing positive responses. Actors Suriya, Jyotika, and Karthi also appreciated the movie and invited director Tharun Moorthy with his family to their home to celebrate the moment.

The filmmaker later took to his Instagram handle to share some photos from their get-together. He first posted a photo with Karthi and wrote, "Thudarum waves in Kollywood." He continued, "Thank you for inviting me and for the love and care you’ve shown towards Malayalam cinema and Lal sir. One emotion, many interpretations. That emotion is called Mohanlal."

Tharun Moorthy later shared a photo with Suriya and Jyotika taken at their home. In the picture, the director is seen posing with the star couple alongside his wife and children. He thanked them for inviting his family and celebrating the success of the Mohanlal starrer Thudarum.

Mohanlal’s latest Malayalam release Thudarum is still going strong at the box office weeks after its release. The film has wrapped up its fourth weekend on a high note. It collected another Rs 2 crore on its fourth Sunday alone, pushing the Kerala gross closer to the Rs 110 crore mark.

Directed by Tharun Moorthy and produced by Rejaputhra Visual Media, Thudarum has become a major commercial success. It’s currently the third highest-grossing Malayalam film of the year and the fourth highest-grossing Indian film of 2025. The film will face fresh competition from Tovino Thomas’ Narivetta in the coming week on May 23, 2025.

Set in the peaceful town, Thudarum follows Shanmugham aka Benz, a taxi driver. His quiet life is shattered when he unknowingly gets entangled in a cover-up involving the death of his son. The story delves into police corruption and personal vengeance. After discovering that his son was murdered by a senior officer, Benz seeks justice in his own way.

The movie features Mohanlal, Shobana, Binu Pappu, Prakash Varma and several others in key roles.

