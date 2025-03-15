Kaithi 2: Amid delay speculations, Karthi and Lokesh Kanagaraj confirm ‘Dilli returns’; see PICS
In a recent post on social media, Karthi has confirmed his reunion with director Lokesh Kanagaraj for Kaithi 2.
Karthi starrer Kaithi 2 had been speculated to have been delayed once again owing to director Lokesh Kanagaraj’s work commitments. Now, the actor and director have ended all rumors by announcing the iconic character’s return.
In a recent post on social media, Karthi appeared alongside director Lokesh Kanagaraj and was seen putting the director’s iconic silver kada into his hands.
Sharing the update, the actor penned, “DILLI RETURNS. Let it be another fantastic year director Lokesh Kanagaraj.” Along with the post, the actor also tagged Kaithi’s production house, Dream Warrior Pictures, and Toxic’s producers KVN Productions, hinting at a possible collaboration.
See the official post ft Karthi and Lokesh Kanagaraj: