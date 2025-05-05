‘I can’t be Karthi, can’t do Meiyazhagan’: Suriya REACTS to comparisons with his brother

Suriya and Karthi have established themselves as two of the best actors in Tamil cinema. However, despite being brothers, they have not been spared when it comes to comparisons drawn by fans. Most recently, Suriya addressed the same and revealed why he can never do films chosen by Karthi.

In an interaction with Karthik Subbaraj and Santhosh Narayanan, Suriya remarked how he does not consider himself a great actor and there are times when his performance turns out to be overacting.

Moving on, the actor addressed comparisons with his brother Karthi and mentioned how he could never be like him. Suriya highlighted that he could never do a film like Meiyazhagan, which was one of Karthi’s widely-lauded ventures.

In his words “I can’t be like Karthi. I can’t do Meiyazhagan.”

Coming back to Suriya, he is in the news for all the right reasons, after the immaculate success of Retro. The romantic actioner has won appreciation for more than one reason and is gradually rising at the box office with equal measure.

Directed by Karthik Subbaraj, the film also stars Pooja Hegde in the leading role. So far, within just a few days of release, Retro has minted Rs. 32.50 crore in Tamil Nadu. While the numbers seem to be dipping slightly, it is expected to pick up trade once more.

Moving on, Suriya’s next lineup of films includes the RJ Balaji-directed Suriya45, where he will be playing the role of an advocate. The actor has paired up with Trisha Krishnan for the same.

On the other hand, Karthi has been in the news for his cameo in Nani-starrer HIT: The Third Case. His special appearance unveiled him to be the next lead for the Sailesh Kolanu-led film franchise, for the fourth installment.

Other than this, Karthi also has his anticipated spy-action sequel Sardar 2 in the pipeline. The project has piqued interest among fans after the official announcement.

