Year-Ender Poll: Pushpa 2, Indian 2, Double iSmart and more; VOTE for the best South movie sequel in 2024

This year, several South movie sequels hit the big screens. From Allu Arjun starrer Pushpa 2 to Kamal Haasan's Indian 2, fans were in for a treat throughout 2024.

2024 began with the release of Mammootty and Jiiva starrer Yatra 2 on February 8. Directed by Mahi V Raghav, the movie opened to mixed reviews and did a business of Rs 7.25 crore at the worldwide box office.

The next sequel that released in theaters was Tillu Square. This romantic crime comedy was a sequel to the 2022 movie DJ Tillu. Siddhu Jonnalagadda returned to his role from the first film and Anupama Parameswaran played the female lead alongside him.

Tillu Square was a massive success in theaters and received positive responses from viewers following its release.

Following this, Kamal Haasan's highly anticipated film Indian 2 hit the big screens. This movie was a sequel to the 1996 film with the same title.

However, the movie did not live up to its expectations and fans were a little disappointed with S Shankar. Nonetheless, Indian 2 managed to do decent business at the box office and also became one of the highest grossing Tamil films of 2024.

After some months, another South sequel was released in cinemas titled Double iSmart. This action thriller movie, starring Ram Pothineni and Sanjay Dutt, released during the occasion of Independence Day, August 15. Directed by Puri Jagannadh, this movie also received mixed reviews from viewers.

While these South movies kept moviegoers entertained, the year-end saw the release of Pushpa 2: The Rule on December 5. Directed by Sukumar, the film starring Allu Arjun and Rashmika Mandanna just blew up the theaters.

The movie opened to positive responses and shattered several box office records within hours of its release. Pushpa 2 earned over Rs 1,500 crore worldwide in just two weeks of hitting the big screens. Before Pushpa 2, only Prabhas starrer Baahubali managed to make such records at the box office. Now, the Allu Arjun starrer has become the highest grossing Indian film of all time.

While these were some of the South sequels that were released in 2024, we now leave it up to you to choose the best one out of all.

