Who is Iman Esmail? Prabhas’ new heroine in upcoming period film with Sita Ramam director Hanu Raghavapudi

Prabhas and director Hanu Raghavapudi are collaborating on a period drama flick initiated by a pooja ceremony. However, the film is set to have a fresh face, Iman Esmail, aka Imanvi, as the leading lady. Who is she?

The debutant actress is actually a dancer and choreographer who is based in Delhi. She is already a sensational internet personality with 1.8 million subscribers on YouTube and a whopping 7 lakh followers on Instagram.

The internet personality is often seen making content related to dance and has also collaborated with several content creators. As per a report by Mathrabhumi, the actress was born on October 20, 1995.

See some of the posts by Iman Esmail:

The makers of Prabhas’ next had officially announced the film’s launch via a post on X (formerly Twitter). As they unveiled the pooja ceremony pictures from the event, they also penned “The DAWN of an Epic Saga Of War, Justice and Beyond. PrabhasHanu begins with an auspicious pooja ceremony. Shoot commences soon.”

Check out the official tweet here:

The upcoming film, which is rumored to be titled Fauji, is said to be a period drama flick based on the Razakar movement, set in the 1940s. As per reports, the Rebel Star is set to don the role of a soldier in the pre-Independance British Army.

Prior to Iman Esmail, there were speculations that Mrunal Thakur might be playing the lead role opposite Prabhas in the film. However, the actress rubbished all the rumors earlier.

Advertisement

Coming to Prabhas’ professional front, the actor was last seen in the lead role for Kalki 2898 AD. The sci-fi dystopian movie directed by Nag Ashwin featured a tale originating from the Mahabharata and the Hindu mythological scriptures.

Besides the Darling actor, the film had stars like Amitabh Bachchan, Deepika Padukone, and Kamal Haasan in lead roles. The film also featured actors like Pasupathy, Shobana, Rajendra Prasad, and Anna Ben in supporting roles, while Dulquer Salmaan and Vijay Deverakonda played key cameo roles.

Moreover, Prabhas is currently working on the horror-comedy film The Raja Saab with director Maruthi. Further ahead, the actor is also set to play the lead role in Sandeep Reddy Vanga’s cop action flick Spirit.

ALSO READ: WATCH: Prabhas and Prashanth Neel exchange warm hugs at Hanu Raghavapudi's directorial Fauji's pooja ceremony