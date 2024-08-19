Who is Prashanth Thiagarajan? All about Tamil actor who is set to get married again at 51

Prasanth Thiagarajan recently delivered a massive success at the box office with his film Andhagan. Though he is receiving love and applause from the audience for his performance, he is making headlines for his personal life.

Prasanth, 51, is set to get married again, and the revelation was made by none other than his father and filmmaker Thiagarajan.

Recently, at the success meet of Andhagan, Prasanth’s father, Thiagarajan, took center stage and made a huge revelation about his son’s life. He revealed that the actor will be getting married again and added that the entire family is on the lookout for a new life partner for Prasanth.

Spilling beans on the good news, Thiagarajan said, “Prasanth’s personal life has been a huge thing to worry about for his mother and me. Now, we are keen on finding him a good match and we are serious about it. We are looking for a pleasant and nice girl for him.”

Interestingly, as reported by Times Now, as soon as Thiagarajan made such a surprising comment about his son mid-stage, Prasanth couldn’t help but give a beaming smile and was even blushing hard.

For those who are unversed, Prasanth was earlier married to VD Grahalakshmi. The couple had tied the knot back on September 1, 2005, and were even blessed with a son. However, due to reasons best known to them, the duo got divorced three years later.

Meanwhile, Prasanth’s recent release, Andhagan, is directed by his father himself, Thiagarajan. It is a remake of the 2018-Hindi language film Andhadhun, which starred Ayushmann Khurrana as the lead.

Andhagan was released in theaters on August 9, 2024, and was an immediate success since audiences loved the intriguing thriller. It received rave reviews from both audiences as well as critics.

Moving on, Prasanth is gearing up to mark his presence in another big film, The Greatest Of All Time, headlined by Thalapathy Vijay. The sci-fi action movie is directed by Venkat Prabhu. Its trailer has already received immense reaction from the audience and will hit theaters on September 5, 2024.

