Who is Rajinikanth's Jailer co-star Vinayakan? Actor detained at Hyderabad airport for allegedly creating ruckus in intoxicated state

Trigger: The particular article contains information about sexual assault which might be triggering for some readers.

In a shocking turn of events, actor Vinayakan, who rose to fame for his role in Rajinikanth's Jailer, was arrested at the Hyderabad airport for allegedly misbehaving with the staff. The incident happened at the Rajiv Gandhi International Airport while the actor was traveling to Goa from Kochi.

As per several reports, Vinayakan was in an inebriated state when he got into an altercation with the airport officials. In this article, we will talk about who is Vinayakan in detail.

Who is Vinayakan?

Vinayakan is an Indian actor, former dancer, and composer who is known for his works predominantly in the Tamil and Malayalam Industries. The actor began his career in the film Industry back in 1995. Vinayakan features in a cameo role in the film Maanthrikam.

It is worth mentioning that the actor is a recipient of the prestigious Kerala State Film Award. He received the honor as the Best Actor for his leading role in the 2016 film Kammatipaadam. The actor made his debut as a music composer in the same film.

He has also composed the music for the title track of Trance (2020). Vinayakan has also sung songs for Rafi's film Role Models and for Ordinary, filmmaker Sugeeth's directorial debut in 2012.

Vinayakan is known for his performances in films like Aadu - Oru Bheegara Jeevi Aanu and its successor film Aadu 2, Stop Violence, Vellithira, Chathikkatha Chanthu, Chotta Mumbai, and Thottappan among others. It is worth mentioning that the actor has also acted in a few Bollywood films.

Vinayakan’s role as Ayyappan in Lijo Jose Pellissery’s Ee. Ma. Yai garnered widespread recognition and praise for his exceptional performance. Recently, he made heads turn as the actor shared the silver screen with superstar Rajinikanth in his last blockbuster film Jailer. Vinayakan played the role of Varman in the 2023 film, helmed by Nelson Dilipkumar.

Vinayakan’s controversies

Recently, Vinayakan was detained at the Hyderabad airport for allegedly misbehaving with the staffers. The Central Industrial Security Force (CISF) had to intervene to get the situation under control. However, the actor was immediately taken into custody.

After that, the CISF handed him over to the airport police. As per a report in Onmanorama, Vinayakan was released on bail after his misconduct incident. He then told the media that he was physically assaulted by the CISF officials. "I do not know why I'm being taken into custody. I have done no wrong. The CCTV visuals can be checked for evidence," Vinayakan added.

However, it is not the first time that Vinayakan has engaged in a controversy. Back in 2023, he was held for creating a ruckus at the Ernakulam police station. Vinayakan arrived at the station to address a personal matter, but things escalated when the actor allegedly lost his calm, reportedly under the influence of alcohol.

The same year, the jailer actor landed in legal soup following his contentious remarks on the passing of former Kerala Chief Minister Oommen Chandy.

Moreover, during a press meet for his 2022 film, Oruthee, he sparked controversy after he commented on the #MeToo movement. Vinayakan stated that if merely asking for sexual favors is considered part of #MeToo, then he has also engaged in such behavior. However, after immense backlash from netizens, he issued an apology for his statements.

Disclaimer: If you or someone is suffering from any kind of physical, sexual, or emotional abuse then do not hesitate to seek help from a professional. There are several helplines available for the same.

