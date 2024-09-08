Jailer actor Vinayakan detained at Hyderabad airport for allegedly creating ruckus in an intoxicated state

Trigger: The particular article contains information about sexual assault which might be triggering for some readers.

Actor Vinayakan, who rose to fame for his role in Jailer, was detained at the Hyderabad airport for allegedly misbehaving with the staffers. The incident took place at the Rajiv Gandhi International Airport while he was traveling to Goa from Kochi. According to reports, Vinayakan was in an inebriated state when he got into an altercation with the airport officials.

The Central Industrial Security Force (CISF) has to intervene to control the situation. However, the actor got into a scuffle and was immediately taken into custody. After taking Vinayakan into custody, CISF handed him over to the airport police. The police reportedly claimed that the Jailer actor created a ruckus even after being detained.

According to a report by Onmanorama, Vinayakan was released on bail after his misconduct incident. He even told the media that he was physically assaulted by the CISF officials.

He told Manorama News, "I do not know why I'm being taken into custody. I have done no wrong. The CCTV visuals can be checked for evidence."

Vinayakan has often found himself in the midst of controversies. In 2023, he was arrested for causing a scene at the Ernakulam police station. He arrived at the station to address a personal matter, but things escalated when he allegedly lost his temper, reportedly under the influence of alcohol.

In the same year, Vinayakan faced legal trouble after making contentious comments following the passing of former Kerala Chief Minister Oommen Chandy.

Also, during a press conference for the film Oruthee, the Jailer actor sparked controversy with his remarks on the #MeToo movement. He suggested that if merely asking for sexual favors is considered part of #MeToo, then he has engaged in such behavior. After facing widespread backlash, he issued an apology for his statements.

Disclaimer: If you or someone is suffering from any kind of physical, sexual, or emotional abuse then do not hesitate to seek help from a professional. There are several helplines available for the same.

