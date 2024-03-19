Here’s why Vicky Kaushal ‘happily’ agreed to do a cameo in Shah Rukh Khan starrer Dunki

Vicky Kaushal is truly a gem in Bollywood. His recent appearance in Rajkumar Hirani’s Dunki, alongside Shah Rukh Khan, showcased his exceptional talent. Despite having limited screen time as Sukhi, his outstanding performance, particularly in the self-immolation scene, left a lasting impact on the audience.

In a recent interview, Vicky shared his reasons for accepting the cameo role in Dunki, mentioning the emotional connection he felt while watching the film for the first time.

Vicky Kaushal on agreeing to do a cameo in Rajkumar Hirani's Dunki

While speaking to The Week in a recent interview, Vicky Kaushal spilled the beans on his reason for opting for a special appearance in Rajkumar Hirani’s Dunki. The actor recalled his conversation with the ace filmmaker as he told him that even if he would’ve wanted him to ‘pass by unnoticed’ he would’ve agreed to do it ‘happily’. “I just so wanted to be a part of his film because he is genuinely a director I admire, and I love his kind of storytelling as an audience and as an actor,” he said.

Here's how Vicky Kaushal landed the role in Dunki

Vicky and Raju collaborated for the second time after Sanju. He further went on to share his father, Sham Kaushal’s conversation with the Dunki director who was serving as the action-director on the film. Vicky shared his father inquired the director about the actor he has to light on fire (The self-immolation scene). To this, Hirani said he wanted somebody like Vicky but did not offer it to him thinking it was a small role. While his father reached home, Vicky asked his father how the meeting went.

Advertisement

Upon reaching home, his father recounted his interaction and Vicky said, “’Really?’ The very next day I called Raju sir and told him if it had to be somebody like me, then why not me? I landed up in his office that very day and said yes without even listening to the script.”

Vicky Kaushal reveals he saw Dunki during the screening for the first time

In addition to this, Vicky divulged that he had seen the film during the screening for the first time and that he knew only his part. “So when I was watching the film, I was very nervous, unsure if my performance was satisfactory. I am a kid who was born and raised in Mumbai, and who has never gone away from his home. But somehow, that homecoming emotion in the film really hit me hard. Maybe because my parents left their home and came to Bombay from Punjab, and all my life I have heard them talking about their life there and how much they miss it. But, for the first time, I felt the same emotion through a film,” he shared.

Vicky Kaushal lauds Dunki and reveals the scene 'special' to him

Furthermore, the actor heaped praises on the director’s creative vision for showing Punjab after a long time and too with a vibrant and colorful charm. He also pointed out the poignant scene from the film featuring Taapsee Pannu. Calling it ‘special’, he mentioned, “That moment when Taapsee’s character removes her shoes and wants to feel the earth in her hometown upon returning from abroad after decades, that was special to me.”

On a concluding note, Vicky said that he told Hirani that only he could have Shah Rukh not complete his love story. He expressed his belief by opining that it is the beauty of Shah Rukh Khan’s movies and love stories that one celebrates and supports them irrespective of their completion.

ALSO READ: Vicky Kaushal’s father Sham Kaushal recalls filming self-immolation scene in Dunki; calls it ‘most tense moments’