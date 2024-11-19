Who is Tarak Ponnappa? Meet half-bald actor from Allu Arjun's Pushpa 2, who also featured in Jr NTR's Devara and Yash's KGF

Pushpa 2: The Rule is one of the most highly anticipated films of the year. On Sunday, the makers released the much-awaited trailer of the movie featuring Allu Arjun, Fahadh Faasil, and Rashmika Mandanna. While fans were thrilled to see the actors reprise their roles, one new character caught everyone’s attention and quickly became the talk of the town. Yes, we are talking about none other than Tarak Ponnappa.

Who is Tarak Ponnappa?

Tarak Ponnappa is a popular Kannada actor who featured in Yash's KGF franchise. He played the role of Daya in KGF: Chapter 1 and Chapter 2. Following the massive success of the movies, he ventured into Telugu cinema and starred alongside Jr NTR in Devara: Part 1. In the film, Tarak portrayed the character of Saif Ali Khan's son named Pasura. His role as an antagonist was well-received by the audience.

Some of Tarak Ponnappa's best works include Ajaraamara, Gilky, Yuvarathnaa, Amruth Apartments, Brihaspathi, Kotigobba 3, CSI Sanatan, Moksha, Razakar, and more. To date, he has worked alongside renowned actors, including Kichcha Sudeep, Puneeth Rajkumar, and others.

About Tarak Ponnappa's half-shaved head look in Pushpa 2

The trailer of Pushpa 2: The Rule dropped on Sunday following a grand event in Patna, Bihar. While fans loved the clash between Allu Arjun and Fahadh Faasil, Tarak Ponnappa stole their limelight with a brief appearance on screen.

Advertisement

The Kannada actor makes an appearance in the trailer during the Jathara scene where Allu Arjun battles enemies in an androgynous look inspired by Goddess Gangamma Thalli.

In the trailer, Tarak sports an intense appearance with a half-shaven head, white body paint, and accessories including nose pins, earrings, bangles, necklaces, and a garland of slippers. While his look is similar to Allu Arjun's, his half-bald head is just unmissable.

Soon after Tarak’s look went viral on the internet, netizens took to their social media handles to share their reactions.

Check them out below:

Speculations suggest that the Gangamma Jatara festival plays a significant role in Pushpa 2. Through this, the makers aim to showcase Pushpa Raj's cultural roots, as his character originates from Andhra Pradesh.

Meanwhile, Pushpa 2: The Rule will hit the big screens on December 5. Directed by Sukumar, the movie will release in multiple languages, including Bengali, Tamil, Hindi, Telugu, Kannada, and Malayalam, amongst others.

Advertisement

ALSO READ: What is the story of Gangamma Jatara? Know all about the folk festival that inspired Allu Arjun's look in Pushpa 2