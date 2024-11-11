What is the story of Gangamma Jatara? Know all about the folk festival that inspired Allu Arjun's look in Pushpa 2

Last year, Allu Arjun’s first look from Pushpa 2: The Rule was unveiled, leaving everyone on the internet stunned. In the poster, the actor appeared in an androgynous avatar, dressed in a pattu saree with blue body paint and adorned with nose pins, earrings, bangles, necklaces, and a garland of lemons. While fans were puzzled by his unique look, it was actually a homage to the deity Gangamma Thalli.

Story of Goddess Gangamma, the inspiration behind Allu Arjun's Pushpa 2 look

As Goddess Gangamma Thalli is the inspiration behind Allu Arjun's androgynous look in Pushpa 2, let us know more about the folk festival where the deity is worshipped.

Tirupati Gangamma Jatara is a folk festival that takes place every year between the first and second weeks of May. During this period, devotees from across the country arrive in Tirupati to offer their prayers to Goddess Gangamma. According to Hindu mythology, she is considered God Venkateshwara Balaji's sister and is known to protect the region from any harm.

Gangamma Jatara is celebrated by devotees at the Tataiahgunta Gangamma Temple in Tirupati. During the festivities, priests perform a ritual that marks the beginning of the celebrations.

Following this, drummers beat dappus through the old town to announce the commencement of the festival. The beating of the dappus is also a way of telling the residents to remain in the town until the celebrations are over.

How long do people celebrate Tirupati Gangamma Jatara?

This festival extends over a week and begins with Chatimpu at midnight. This is like an official announcement of the celebration which is marked by playing musical instruments like dappu.

Following this comes Bhairagi Vesham. On this day, devotees smear a white paste known as Namam Kommy on their bodies and wear a garland made from Rella Kaya. Then, they carry neem leaves in their hands and tie more around their waists. After worshiping the Goddess, they leave the neem leaves and Rella Kaya garlands at the temple. This procession continues daily.

The next day, the Banda Vesham ritual takes place where devotees apply kumkum paste and tie ribbons on their heads. Following this, devotees follow Thoti Vesham and it involves covering their bodies with charcoal and wearing neem garlands.

For Dora Vesham, devotees use sandal paste with garlands of neem leaves and lemons. The next day marks the beginning of Mathangi Vesham and it symbolizes Gangamma, consoling the chieftain’s wife after defeating Palegadu.

The very next day, Sunnapu Kundalu takes place where devotees wear white paste with charcoal dots and carry a pot around the temple. The festival concludes with Gangamma Jatara.

On this day, devotees offer sarees and pongallu at Gangamma temples. At midnight, a clay idol is installed and a symbolic ritual named Chempa Tholagimpu is performed to mark the end of the festival. The clay is further distributed to worshippers for its healing powers.

It is speculated that the Gangamma Jatara festival is a crucial part of Allu Arjun's Pushpa 2. With this, makers will highlight Pushpa Raj's roots as his character hails from Andhra Pradesh. Meanwhile, the film is set to hit the big screens on December 5.

