Pushpa 2 trailer launch: Allu Arjun, Rashmika Mandanna seem comfy and stylish as they jet off to Patna for grand event; WATCH

The much-awaited trailer of Pushpa 2: The Rule is set to be unveiled by Allu Arjun and Rashmika Mandanna, along with their team, in Patna today, November 17. Ahead of the grand event, the actors were spotted at the Hyderabad airport, where their fans welcomed them with bouquets and loud cheers. Several videos of their arrival are now going viral on social media platforms.

In the video, Allu Arjun and Rashmika Mandanna can be seen happily greeting their fans at the airport. While Rashmika sports a black T-shirt paired with light-colored joggers, Allu Arjun looks dapper in a white Pushpa 2 sweatshirt teamed with black pants. Both the actors exude charm as they pose for the cameras in all smiles.

Mythri Movie Makers also dropped a photo of Allu Arjun and Rashmika Mandanna with the caption, "Pushpa Raj, Srivalli. Icon Star @alluarjun & @iamRashmika take off to Patna for the massive #Pushpa2TheRuleTrailer Launch Event."

Soon after the post, netizens took to the comment section to add their reactions. A social media user wrote, "Pushpa ka raaj chalega Aaj se.” Meanwhile, a huge crowd has gathered at the Patna airport to welcome the team of Pushpa 2 with utmost zeal.

Pinkvilla had earlier reported that Allu Arjun chose to kickstart the promotional events of Pushpa 2 from the mainland of India. Therefore, the makers landed on Patna as the venue for the grand trailer launch event of the movie.

A source close to the development revealed that the actor decided to kick off the film's promotions in Bihar and gradually travel across the country.

In Pushpa 2: The Rule, Allu Arjun, Fahadh Faasil, and Rashmika Mandanna reprise their roles. The movie will also feature Jagapathi Babu, Jagadeesh, Prakash Raj, and several others in prominent roles.

