South Newsmakers of the week: Atlee to bankroll a thriller flick with Vijay Sethupathi, Game Changer’s 4th single releases in USA

The South cinema industry has been buzzing with thrilling news, fresh movie launches, and plenty of celebrity chatter. As we move closer to 2025, let’s take a closer look at the highlights from the past week that captured everyone’s interest.

South Newsmakers of the week:

1. Keerthy Suresh and Antony Thattil hold a Christian-style wedding

Keerthy Suresh and Antony Thattil tied the knot on December 12, 2024, and since then, a delightful array of photos from their beautiful wedding in Goa has been shared. In this memorable moment, Keerthy also revealed her Christian-style ceremony with her new husband.

Dressed in a stunning white gown, the actress had a Christian wedding after holding a Hindu-style ceremony earlier that day. Sharing a passionate kiss, the actress captioned the post, “#ForTheLoveOfNyke.”

2. South celebs mourn Zakir Hussain’s death

Tabla maestro Zakir Hussain passed away earlier this week at the age of 73. Considered one of the greatest legends in the music industry, the maestro was mourned by several celebrities from the South, who highlighted his irreplaceable contribution to the world of music.

Many prominent figures, including Kamal Haasan, AR Rahman, Mohanlal, Prithviraj Sukumaran, and others, paid heartfelt tributes to the tabla maestro as he bid farewell to the world.

3. Atlee set to bankroll a thriller movie with Vijay Sethupathi in lead

In an exclusive report from Pinkvilla, it was revealed that filmmaker Atlee will be bankrolling a new Tamil movie starring Vijay Sethupathi, following the release of the Varun Dhawan-starrer Baby John.

According to sources, the film will be a thriller, meticulously crafted to showcase Vijay Sethupathi in the lead role. In an exclusive masterclass interview, Atlee confirmed the project and revealed that it is currently in the developmental stage. The filmmaker also shared that they have been working on the project for two years and promised that it will be a fantastic venture.

4. Mrunal Thakur replaces Shruti Haasan in Adivi Sesh’s Dacoit

Dacoit: A Love Story, starring Adivi Sesh in the lead role, was announced earlier with Shruti Haasan as the female lead. However, amid speculation about the actress exiting the project, the makers confirmed that Mrunal Thakur has replaced her in the lead role.

In a new announcement made on December 17, 2024, the makers unveiled the first look of Mrunal Thakur from the movie, showcasing her in a gritty and action-oriented avatar.

Furthermore, a recent report suggested that Shruti Haasan decided to part ways with the film after her co-actor became overly involved in the script. Although the report did not specify the actor’s name, it claimed that the actress chose to step away from the project due to this reason, along with frequent changes to the shooting schedule, with dates being pushed back and forth.

5. Suriya makes first public appearance at Vanangaan audio launch after Kanguva release

After the much-hyped film Kanguva failed to meet audience expectations, actor Suriya made his first public appearance onstage as the chief guest at the audio launch of the Arun Vijay-starrer Vanangaan.

The film, directed by Bala, was initially supposed to feature Suriya in the lead role but underwent script changes that led to his exit. At the audio launch event, Suriya expressed his gratitude towards the director, acknowledging how Bala’s guidance in cinema shaped him into the actor he is today.

6. Indian 3 release and Game Changer 4th single

In a recent interview with Vikatan, director Shankar addressed the negative feedback he received for the Kamal Haasan-starrer Indian 2. While the film garnered mixed reviews from both the public and critics, speculations arose that the third installment, Indian 3, might be pushed for a direct OTT release.

However, Shankar debunked these rumors, promising that Indian 3 would have an exclusive theatrical release. Additionally, the director shared updates about his upcoming film Game Changer with Ram Charan, describing it as a complete commercial entertainer that audiences will thoroughly enjoy.

Furthermore, the fourth single from Game Changer, titled Dhop, is set to be released in Dallas, USA, on December 21, 2024, at 9 PM local time, which corresponds to December 22, 2024, at 8 AM IST in India.

