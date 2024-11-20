Why did Allu Arjun compare his son Ayaan with Ranbir Kapoor’s character from Animal?

While Allu Arjun never frets to essay massy roles on-screen, back in his personal life, he is an extremely protective and doting family man. Recently, during his appearance on the show Unstoppable With NBK Season 4, the actor made an interesting comment about his son, Allu Ayaan.

During a conversation with Nandamuri Balakrishna on the show, Allu Arjun reflected on the kind of bonding he shares with his son, Allu Ayaan.

The actor revealed that while his son deeply cares about him, the little boy won’t either step back to hold him responsible when things go awry, particularly concerning his mother. Allu Arjun candidly ended up comparing Ayaan with Ranbir Kapoor’s character of Ranvijay Singh from Animal for this nature.

The doting dad said, “Ranbir Kapoor in the film Animal, he is as it is. He’ll do anything for his dad but won’t spare me if something goes wrong for his mom.”

Back on October 29, 2024, Allu Arjun’s wife Sneha Reddy had dropped a curious glimpse of her children, who were all decked up for Halloween. While their daughter Arha dressed up as the friendly ghost Casper, Ayaan, on the other hand, was seen dressed up in a scary outfit while holding a small axe in his arms.

It seemed that Allu Arjun Jr dressed up like his father’s character of Pushpa Raj from his film Pushpa, whose iconic pose is to wield a similar axe.

Well, agree or not, when it comes to his children, Allu Arjun is extremely protective about them and never shies away from sharing sweet glimpses and anecdotes about his little ones.

For instance, in an old interview with ETimes back in 2017, the Pushpa 2 star opened up about his first feelings on becoming a father, as he held his little man Ayaan in his arms.

He remembered that he wasn’t able to hold his son for weeks, feeling underconfident and scared. Allu Arjun said, “Actually, I did not hold the baby immediately because I was not confident in myself.”

The actor added, “I was initially nervous to hold him, so I had to wait for a few days before I could have a feel of him. But the first time when I took him into my hands, boy, it was a very sweet feeling, and I'll treasure those moments."

On the work front, Allu Arjun is looking forward to his next grand release, Pushpa 2: The Rule.

