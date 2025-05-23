‘Why no actress from Kannada industry?’: Twitterati react as Tamannaah Bhatia is appointed as face of famous Mysore Sandal soap

Tamannaah Bhatia scaled up to iconic fame after she was appointed as the brand ambassador for the iconic Mysore Sandal Soap by the Karnataka Government. This deal, worth Rs. 6.2 crore, was signed recently and will reportedly last for two years.

Not just for marketing the soap, the Baahubali actress will also be the face for promoting any other products by the Karnataka Soaps and Detergents Limited for this two-year duration.

However, it seems this appointment has been met with massive backlash from the Kannada audiences.

The comment section of the social media post has already been filled with remarks about the actress being the wrong choice.

Netizens felt that Tamannaah Bhatia might not know the Kannada language, and hence, she is an absolute misfit to be the brand ambassador for an item that has been iconic to so many people over the decades.

Moreover, other social media users commented on why the government of Karnataka chose a Hindi actress over so many other Kannada stars, including Rukmini Vasanth and other young divas.

Meanwhile, the deal, worth Rs. 6.2 crore, also received criticism from the masses.

For the unversed, the iconic Mysore Sandal Soap has remained one of the most purchased and legendary soaps in Karnataka as well as around the country.

It started in 1916 and the first factory was set up by the King of Mysore, Krishna Raja Wadiyar IV, in Bangalore.

Mahendra Singh Dhoni was selected as the first-ever brand ambassador of this popular cosmetic brand.

Coming back to Tamannaah Bhatia, the diva has been on a winning streak with her pan-India projects. She was last seen in the film Odela 2, which did a decent job at the box office.

