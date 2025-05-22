Spirit: After Deepika Padukone’s exit, will Prabhas starrer feature Rukmini Vasanth?

Spirit, starring Prabhas in the lead role, has been making a buzz for quite some time, with director Sandeep Reddy Vanga helming it. After Deepika Padukone walked out of the project, it seems the makers are eyeing Rukmini Vasanth for the female lead.

As per a report by Aakashavaani, the makers are currently in discussion with Sapta Sagradaache Ello fame actress. While an official confirmation is yet to be made, it would be interesting to see the actress alongside Prabhas, if true.

For those unaware, Deepika Padukone had initially been reported to reunite with Prabhas under Sandeep Reddy Vanga’s direction. According to sources, the Kalki 2898 AD actress had quoted a remuneration of Rs 40 crores.

However, the producers and director were only interested in paying her Rs 20 crores, which made her drop the project. Earlier, due to similar reasons, Saif Ali Khan and Kareena Kapoor Khan had also walked out of the project, even though they were initially onboard.

Talking about the film, Spirit is said to be a cop action drama with Prabhas playing an angry young cop. The film is said to focus on a police officer’s battle against a drug mafia. While the casting is still unclear, the film will likely hit big screens in 2026.

Coming to Prabhas’ work front, the actor is next set to appear in The Raja Saab, directed by Maruthi. The romantic horror comedy reportedly features the Saaho actor in dual roles, following the story of a young man attempting to flip an ancestral property for quick money, only to realize the eerie secrets that lie within it.

The Raja Saab features an ensemble cast of actors like Nidhhi Agerwal, Malavika Mohanan (marking her Telugu debut), Riddhi Kumar, and more. Originally scheduled for release on April 10, 2025, the film has since been postponed with a new date yet to be made official.

Moreover, Prabhas is currently involved in the works of his period venture, tentatively titled PrabhasHanu (Fauji). On the other hand, actress Rukmini Vasanth is next set to appear in Vijay Sethupathi’s Ace and Sivakarthikeyan starrer Madharasi.

