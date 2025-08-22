Chiranjeevi’s 70th Birthday: Pawan Kalyan showers love with emotional words, Allu Arjun wishes with a memorable pic

August 22 marks the 70th birthday of the beloved megastar of the Telugu industry, Chiranjeevi. The superstar has made an unforgettable contribution to Indian cinema and has a stardom that many still dream of. As the actor celebrates his birthday today, he is getting heartfelt wishes from his beloved fans, colleagues many others. While Pawan Kalyan wished his brother with an emotional note, star Allu Arjun dropped a candid photo with him as he extended heartfelt wishes.

Pawan Kalyan

Pawan Kalyan, Chiranjeevi's younger brother, wished the megastar with an emotional note. He wrote, "Rising from an ordinary person to an extraordinary individual, standing as a synonym for self-effort, the universal icon, elder brother, Padma Vibhushan Sri @KChiruTweets, heartfelt birthday wishes.- @PawanKalyan."

Allu Arjun

Taking to his X account, Allu Arjun shared a candid picture with Chiranjeevi while extending heartfelt wishes to him. Sharing this photo, he wrote, "Happy Birthday to our one and only Mega Star Chiranjeevi garu. @KChiruTweets."

Adivi Sesh

Adivi Sesh also penned a heartfelt note for Chiranjeevi wishing him on his 70th birthday. Sharing a photo with him, Adivi wrote, "Happy Birthday Megastar! @KChiruTweets."

The Major actor shared his fondest memory of Chiranjeevi and wrote, "My fondest memory is the way he showered love upon us during Major. He made and brought our lunch with his own two hands! People don’t realize just how Magnanimous Chiranjeevi Garu is. Grateful to have grown up on his cinema. Grateful that he is one of the greats that inspired me to be in cinema. Stunned that he still acts and dances better than heroes half his age."

Prabhudeva

Prabhudeva shared Chiranjeevi's pictures as he wished the latter on his 70th birthday. The choreographer wrote, "Wishing the ever inspiring Megastar Chiranjeevi Sir @KChiruTweets a very very very very Happy Happy Happy Birthday Sir."

For the uninformed, on his 70th birthday, Chiranjeevi has treated his fans by sharing a new glimpse of his upcoming fantasy film, Vishwambhara. A short clip that was released on August 21, shows the megastar in an action-packed scene with extensive use of visual effects.

Initially, Vishwambhara was slated to release on big screens in 2025. However, by dropping this new glimpse, the makers have confirmed that the movie will be released in Summer 2026. It is reported that the second half of Chiranjeevi's most anticipated movie relies heavily on visual effects, so the makers are taking additional time to perfect them.

