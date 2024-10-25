Will music composer Anirudh Ravichander make a cameo appearance in Suriya’s Kanguva? Director Siva spills beans

Anirudh Ravichander seems to have his hands full at the moment from composing ultimate chartbuster tracks in films like Vettaiyan, Kanguva and more. And now, as the Suriya starrer is nearing its release, reports claim that the artist has made a special contribution to Kanguva. Recently, filmmaker Siva addressed the speculations about the same.

Well, during the promotions of Kanguva, its filmmaker Siruthai Siva commented on Anirudh Ravichander’s special gesture to his movie and confirmed that the composer has made a special appearance on-screen in it. He revealed that Anirudh will be seen making a cameo in the song YOLO, starring Suriya and Disha Patani. Moreover, he also assured the fans that this party-based track would provide a memorable experience to the audiences.

For the unversed, this would mark Anirudh’s second special appearance in one of his songs, the earlier one being beside Rajinikanth in the song Manasilaayo from Vettaiyan. Even for this film, the composer crafted some amazing tracks, leaving fans hooked to its peppy beats in no time.

Coming back to Kanguva, two of its songs have been released so far, the Fire song followed by YOLO. While the first one gave a peek into the world of power and suspense in Kanguva, the next one is a light-mood party number, featuring Suriya and Disha Patani grooving to the beats.

Advertisement

Earlier, during an interview with Pinkvilla’s Masterclass, Suriya commented on how Kanguva would match up to the scale of other South cinema successes like Baahubali, RRR and more. He mentioned, “Right from the narration day, we knew that we were entering a different world. Of course, we’ve seen Baahubali, RRR, and Kalki, but for Tamil, Kanguva would be that one big first step, is what I would like to say.”

Ahead of its release on November 14, 2024, makers of Kanguva have begun its promotion in full swing. The film would be a huge pan-India release and has grabbed attention for more than one reason already, be it the sheer scale of the project or the stellar star cast roped in.

Besides Suriya and Disha Patani, Kanguva features Bobby Deol as the chief antagonist. Other actors include Natarajan Subramanium, Jagapathi Babu, Yogi Babu, Kovai Sarala, Anandaraj, Suresh Chandra Menon, Redin Kingsley and others.

Advertisement

ALSO READ: Actor Bala strongly REACTS against criticism for getting married a third time, claims this would be his last wedding