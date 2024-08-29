‘Ready to party with Ilayathalapathy…’: Thalapathy Vijay’s The GOAT to drop 4th single from film on THIS date

As Thalapathy Vijay starrer The Greatest Of All Time is set to release soon, makers of the film have announced the release date of their 4th single!

By Goutham S
Published on Aug 29, 2024  |  07:45 PM IST |  246
The GOAT: Thalapathy Vijay starrer to release a party banger single on THIS date
The GOAT: Thalapathy Vijay starrer to release a party banger single on THIS date (PC: AGS Entertainment, X)

Thalapathy Vijay is all set to wreak havoc in theaters with his next flick The Greatest Of All Time aka The GOAT on September 5, 2024. As the film is set to release soon, makers are set to unveil its 4th single on August 31.

Announcing through their official social media handle, they penned, “Ilayathalapathy oda party panna readya…..” which translates to “Ready to party with Ilayathalapathy.” From the caption, it seems that the upcoming single would feature Vijay in his de-aged version, similar to the song Spark.

Check out the official post here:


Pinkvilla Pulse
Subscribe to our newsletter for entertainment exclusives, star interviews, and the latest lifestyle trends. Look No Further!
Subscribe
About The Author
Goutham S

Goutham S is a native of Thiruvananthapuram, Kerala. A writer for a few years now, particularly following Indian

...

Credits: X (AGS Entertainment)
Advertisement

Latest Articles