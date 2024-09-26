‘There shouldn’t be a doubt that...’: Koratala Siva comments on Jr NTR starrer Devara receiving positive response in Northern states

Jr NTR’s upcoming film Devara: Part 1 has already been declared a super successful hit by the fans. As the film is just a day away from hitting theaters, social media is filled with well wishes, hyped posts and fan responses praising Jr NTR. In a recent interview, filmmaker Koratala Siva commented on the kind of reach he expects films to make, especially in the northern states of the country.

The debate between the North and South in the film industry has reduced over the years. What exists now is merely the trend for pan-India films, which indeed score massively at the box office. Recently, during the pre-release event for Devara, director Koratala Siva shared his two cents on the kind of response he feels the film would get in the northern states of India.

Addressing how he has never made any prior calculations in this regard while planning the film, Koratala Siva said, “I am not the kind of person who does those calculations. While penning the story or a particular sequence, I don’t think if it would connect to the Hindi audience or not. I am weak at doing such things. I believe a film would connect with all language audiences if the storywriting process happens organically.”

Moving on with his revelation, the director stressed the fact that films are not divided by North and South, and audiences instead analyze them based on their universal appeal of thoughts.

Advertisement

Koratala Siva took the example of films like Lagaan and Dangal, which have scored super successfully on both the hemispheres of audiences alike, without being categorized as a specific regional film.

Agreeing how he feels assured that Devara would take off well in the North as well, he concluded, “Are Lagaan and Dangal Bollywood movies or Tollywood movies? We gave a standing ovation to both of them. The directors of those films worked honestly and gave their best to the story. If the emotions and drama are presented well, there shouldn’t be a doubt about the sensibilities of the Hindi audience.”

Devara, starring Jr NTR, Saif Ali Khan, Janhvi Kapoor and others in lead roles, would hit theaters on September 27, 2024. This would mark Tarak’s presence on the silver screen as a solo protagonist after a long time.

ALSO READ: PHOTO: Are Suriya and Tovino Thomas teaming up for a new project together? Viral picture of the duo together sparks buzz