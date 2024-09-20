‘Would my imagining them to part ways would have worked?': GV Prakash's mother REACTS to son's divorce with Saindhavi

GV Prakash and Saindhavi shocked everyone as they announced their divorce in May, earlier this year. The ex-couple announced the separation after being married for over 11 years. GV Prakash and Saindhavi also share a daughter named Anvi from their marriage. After a few months of their marital split, the former’s mother spoke about their divorce in a recent podcast.

In an interview with Gallata, GV Prakash's mother and singer A. R. Reihana spoke openly about her admiration for Saindhavi. Talking about the same, she said, “Saindhavi is a wonderful lady. I don’t know why such things (Divorce) happened. But I would really love her to come back home. When they were together, would my imagining them to part ways would have worked? and now when they have separated, would my wish of them reconciling work? No, right...it's destiny. I'm not the reason at all.”

Moreover, Reihana also spoke about her bond with Saindhavi and said that she is more comfortable with her former ex-daughter-in-law than her daughter. "When I spoke to my son about their divorce, his reasons are hard for me to digest yet it is valid for him,’’ he added.

It is pertinent to mention that this is the first time GV Prakash’s mother has talked about her son’s divorce publicly. For the unversed, GV Prakash and Saindhavi have known each other for more than 2 decades. The duo went to the same school and later started dating. In 2013, GV Prakash and Saindhavi exchanged wedding vows and welcomed their only daughter Anvi in 2020.

Everything was going smoothly until on May 13, the formal couple announced their divorce through a social media post. GV Prakash and Saindhavi stated mental peace and betterment as a reason for the divorce and requested media, friends, and fans to grant them privacy during this deeply personal change.

However, following the divorce announcement GV Prakash and Saindhavi faced backlash, and hate comments affected them so much that both decided to issue strong statements on the hate comments on social media.

