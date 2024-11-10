Yash hides his new bearded look as he begins shooting for Toxic in Mumbai; WATCH viral video

Yash's upcoming movie Toxic has become the talk of the town ever since its inception. A day after Hollywood action director JJ Perry arrived in Mumbai to join the film's team, the KGF actor was spotted by paparazzi at Versova Jetty in broad daylight. The Kannada star was leaving to kickstart the shooting of Toxic.

Several videos of Yash are going viral on social media, where he can be seen hiding his new bearded look for the Geetu Mohandas directorial. His co-star Kiara Advani was also spotted at Versova Jetty as she headed to join the Toxic team. According to social media buzz, the shooting of the film will take place on an island in the city.

Take a look at the videos below:

Recently, fans were elated to see action director JJ Perry joining the sets of Toxic in Mumbai. Several videos of his arrival at the airport also went viral on social media. In one of the videos, he talked about Yash and said, "He's an amazing actor and an old friend. I am excited to work with him."

For the unversed, JJ Perry is well-known for his work in films like John Wick, Django Unchained, X-Men, Daredevil, The Fate of the Furious, Divergent, Day Shift and more. He is a renowned stuntman and a martial artist who is going to train Yash for his role in Geetu Mohandas' film.

Take a look at his video below:

In an interview with The Hollywood Reporter, Yash opened up about his film Toxic: A Fairy Tale For Grown-Ups. The actor shared that he was the one who suggested the title to the makers and went ahead with it.

He said, "We have fairy tales for kids but nobody is making fairy tales for grown-ups. So we thought we would make a fairy tale for grown-ups. I came up with the tagline. Title and tagline both I felt were very relevant."

Meanwhile, the makers of Yash starrer are aiming to release the film on April 10, 2025.

