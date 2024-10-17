'You are my guide and my guard': Meghana Raj remembers late husband Chiranjeevi Sarja on his birth anniversary

Trigger Warning: This particular article contains information regarding the death of an individual.

Meghana Raj recently took to Instagram to pen a heartfelt note for her late husband and actor Chiranjeevi Sarja on the occasion of his birth anniversary. Every year, the actress shares some nostalgic memories with her late partner as she remembers him on his special day. Sharing a throwback photo with Chiranjeevi this year, she wrote, "Happy Birthday Happiness!"

Meghana further penned, "You are my Guide and my Guard." Soon after she made the post, fans got emotional and took to the comment section to post their reaction.

A social media user commented, "He s with u only ma. God bless u & ur baby abundantly dear ma." Meanwhile, another netizen wrote, "Happy Birthday in the haven sir...... always be with Megha and Royan......miss u sir."

Chiranjeevi Sarja passed away due to a cardiac arrest on June 7, 2020, at the age of 39 in Bengaluru. At the time of his demise, his wife, actress Meghana Raj, was five months pregnant with their first child.

Reportedly, Meghana was in a 10-year-long relationship with Chiranjeevi before getting engaged in 2017.

In an interview with Times of India, the actress recalled her late husband's last words to her. She said, "All I remember is that in the brief moment that he had regained consciousness at home, he had told me, 'Neen yenu tension togobeda, yenagolla nanige' (Don't get tensed. Nothing will happen to me). Those were his last words to me."

Meghana Raj and Chiranjeevi Sarja were best friends before their romance blossomed. After dating for a decade, they got married in 2018. The actress was left devastated by the actor's sudden passing and gave birth to their first child shortly after.

Meghana welcomed their son, Raayan Raj Sarja, in 2020, just a few months after Chiranjeevi's demise and sometimes fondly calls him Jr Chiru or Simba in memory of her late husband.

