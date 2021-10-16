TEASER: 'Vincenzo' actor Song Joong Ki teases new YouTube channel with a fun inaugural video

K-drama fans welcome the new vlogger in town! Yes, you read it right, we are talking about Song Joong Ki! On October 15, Song Joong Ki's agency History D&C teased viewers about his upcoming YouTube channel and the first video he intends to upload on his new channel.

In the newly uploaded 30 seconds teaser, it can be seen that Song Joong Ki's first vlog will cover the behind-the-scenes footage of his previous attendance at the Busan International Film Festival 2021, which he hosted alongside Park So Dam. His hit Sci-Fi film 'Space Sweepers' also premiered at the prestigious event. Song Joong Ki's first-ever vlog is slated to premiere next week!

You can watch the teaser below:

Meanwhile, Song Joong Ki is slated to make his small-screen comeback with the revenge Kdrama 'The Youngest Son of Chaebol Family'. Based on the eponymous hit web novel, 'The Youngest Son Of The Chaebol Family' is a revenge-reincarnation drama about a chaebol family’s secretary who is reborn as the family’s youngest son to avenge the misery he is put through. Song Joong Ki will play Yoon Hyun Woo, who dies after being framed for embezzlement by the Sunyang Group family that he had remained loyal to. He is reborn as the family’s youngest son Jin Do Joon and is determined to take revenge against the family. 'The Youngest Son Of The Chaebol Family' is scheduled to premiere in 2022 on JTBC.

Also, Song Joong Ki has finished filming for his movie 'Bogota' despite the hiatus due to COVID-19. 'Bogota' is a crime drama about people who start a risky deal to survive in Bogota, the last land chosen by hopeless lives. Song Joong Ki, Lee Hee Joon, and Kwon Hae Hyo appeared in the cast. The movie is scheduled to meet the audience after follow-up filming and post-production.

