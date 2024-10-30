'This Tribute Will Honor...': John Amos' Daughter Announces Late Actor's Memorial Amid Family Dispute

Trigger Warning: This article contains mention of death.

The news about John Amos’s passing shocked the world. The beloved actor will be honored by his daughter, Shannon as she made an announcement about her father’s memorial on social media.

In her Instagram post, which she shared on October 23, Shannon announced that the legendary actor’s memorial will be held on November 23 to “celebrate his extraordinary life and legacy.”

She shared the specifics about the memorial, noting that it will take place at the Cicely Tyson School of Performing and Fine Arts in East Orange, New Jersey. This venue holds special meaning as it is the alma mater of the Good Times star. Additionally, the mayor of the city, Ted R. Green, will be among the speakers.

Amos's daughter claimed that she did not know he had died until the news about this rolled into the media on October 1, when Kelly Christopher ‘K.C’ Amos, her brother shared a statement, per People magazine. Both of them were reportedly entangled in back and forth over elder abuse allegations involving their dad.

She shared a post on October 1 after learning that her father had passed away. In the caption, Shannon stated, “This should be a time of honoring and celebrating his life, yet we are struggling to navigate the wave of emotions and uncertainties surrounding his passing. Still, there is some semblance of peace in knowing my father is finally free.”

On October 6, Shonnaon shared one more post, and in its caption, she expressed that her dad spoke to her in her dreams just before he “departed" and she lit a candle for him on her altar to light his path.

Belinda Foster, who was Amos’s publicist revealed to People magazine that it was the Coming To America actor who requested the delay in announcing his death to his daughter and the world.

The publicist added that during Amos’s death, he expressed his concern that Shannon may turn his passing and “interment into a circus,” as had previously done with different aspects of her father’s life.

Foster further told the outlet that K.C. was under the Supreme Court of New Jersey’s order of “strict no-contact”, which was based on Shannon’s complaint against him that she made in 2023. This “precluded” him from contacting his sister.

For the unversed, John Amos passed away on August 21 in his Los Angeles home due to natural causes, per the publication’s report.

