Top 10 Hottest Korean Actresses of all time
Right from Son Ye Jin, Jun Ji Hyun, Lim Ji Yeon, and Cho Yeo Jeong, keep scrolling for a thrilling list of the hottest Hollywood Korean actresses of all time.
While we believe beauty comes in all shapes, colours, sizes, and ethnicities, when it comes to Korean actresses, there is something about them that makes them extremely attractive. That is precisely why this time we have curated a list of the top 10 women who are not only extremely talented but are deemed the hottest Korean actresses of all time. These Korean actresses, not only have admirers in Korea but have managed to make a global name for themselves. With exceptional talent, enchanting looks, and fabulous fashion choices, these actresses have fans from all across the world.
So, what are you waiting for, scroll on for a list of timeless Korean beauties, who have blessed us with their flawless screen presence and other alluring qualities.
Top 10 Hottest Korean Actresses
1. Son Ye Jin
One of the hottest Korean actresses of all time. Son Ye Jin gained popularity after she was cast in the beloved Netflix drama, titled ‘Crash Landing on You.’ The Korean diva has been known for her mesmerizing looks and remarkable acting screen presence. The 41-year-old actress has a number of fans from all across the world and has even won a number of awards and accolades.
- Name: Son Ye Jin
- Birth name: Son Eon Jin
- Date of Birth: January 11, 1982
- Age: 41
- Place of birth: Suseong District, Daegu, South Korea
- Profession: Actress
- Nationality: South Korean
2. Jun Ji Hyun
Another versatile actress who is famous for her iconic looks is Jun Ji Hyun. The actress got global recognition after she appeared in My Sassy Girl. After that, she was seen in a number of high-grossing movies including ‘The Berlin File’ among others. Jun Ji Hyun is indeed one of the hottest Korean actresses of all time.
- Name: Jun Ji Hyun
- Birth name: Wang Ji Hyun
- Date of Birth: 30 October 1981
- Age: 41
- Place of birth: Seoul, South Korea
- Profession: Actress, Model
- Nationality: South Korean
3. Park Shin Hye
Another exceptionally talented actress who is known for her gorgeous hair and infectious smile is Park Shin Hye. Park got her big break after she was cast in a Netflix movie titled ‘Call.’ The actress has since been seen in a number of Korean movies and K-dramas.
- Name: Park Shin Hye
- Date of Birth: February 18, 1990
- Age: 33
- Place of birth: Nam District, Gwangju, South Korea
- Profession: Actress, Singer
- Nationality: South Korean
4. Park Soo Ae
Another Korean actress who has been known for her spectacular career and eye-catchy looks is Park Soo Ae. The high-profile actress is definitely one of the hottest Korean actresses out there who was seen in hit movies like, ‘High Society,’ ‘Run-Off,’ and ‘Sunny.’
- Name: Soo Ae
- Full name: Park Soo Ae
- Date of Birth: 16 September 1979
- Age: 43
- Place of birth: Bongcheon-dong, Gwanak-gu, Seoul, South Korea
- Profession: Actress
- Nationality: South Korean
5. Lim Ji Yeon
The list has to be incomplete without Lin Ji Yeon, who is indeed one of the most stunning actresses the world of Korean cinema has seen. We highly recommend watching ‘Obsessed’ and ‘Tazza: One-Eyed Jacks!’ to witness the best of screen presence and natural beauty.
- Name: Lim Ji Yeon
- Date of Birth: June 23, 1990
- Age: 32
- Place of birth: Seongdong District, Seoul, South Korea
- Profession: Actress
- Nationality: South Korean
6. Kim So Hyun
Kim So Hyun is famous for her exciting roles in ‘The Last Princess,’ ‘And Pure Love’ among several other romantic dramas. Kim So Hyun is indeed one of the hottest Korean actresses out there. Born in Australia, the 23-year-old actress is in fact one of the youngest actresses on this list.
- Name: Kim So Hyun
- Date of Birth: June 4, 1999
- Age: 23
- Place of birth: Australia
- Profession: Actress, Host, Model
- Nationality: South Korean
7. Han Hyo Joo
Han Hyo Joo is one of the highly acclaimed Korean actresses who is known for her stunning young looks and brilliant acting skills. Born in South Korea, the 36-year-old actress, model, and singer have millions of fans from all across the world.
- Name: Han Hyo Joo
- Date of Birth: February 22, 1987
- Age: 36
- Place of birth: Cheongju, North Chungcheong Province, South Korea
- Profession: Actress, Model, Singer
- Nationality: South Korean
8. Kim Go Eun
Kim Go Eun is another star who is definitely one of the hottest Korean actresses out there. The actress has impressed fans from all across the world with her timeless performance, seen in a number of romantic Korean movies like ‘Eungyo,’ ‘Tune in for Love,’ ‘Hero,’ and ‘Monster,’ among others.
- Name: Kim Go Eun
- Date of Birth: July 2, 1991
- Age: 31
- Place of birth: Seoul, South Korea
- Profession: Actress
- Nationality: South Korean
9. Lee Yo Won
Lee Yo Won is another beautiful actress who is known for top-notch acting performances in the movies, My Little Brother, Fists of Legend, Perfect Number, and The Recipe among many others. Born in South Korea, the 43-year-old actress has won a number of awards and accolades.
- Name: Lee Yo Won
- Date of Birth: April 9, 1980
- Age: 43
- Place of birth: Seongnam, Gyeonggi-do, South Korea
- Profession: Actress
- Nationality: South Korean
10. Jo Yeo Jeong
Famous for her role in the Oscar-winning movie Parasite Jo Yeo Jeong aka Cho Yeo Jeong, is another beautiful Korean actress. With spectacular acting skills and mesmerizing looks, Cho Yeo Jeong has been seen in a number of other Korean television shows and movies. Not only does the 42-year-old have a number of fans, but she has also won a number of awards and accolades for her performance.
- Name: Cho Yeo Jeong
- Other Name: Jo Yeo Jeong
- Date of Birth: February 10, 1981
- Age: 42
- Place of birth: Seoul, South Korea
- Profession: Actress
- Nationality: South Korean
All the enlisted actresses on the list of hottest Korean actresses are global icons who gained their stardom through their stellar work in the Korean entertainment industry. Not only do these actresses have a huge fan base, but they also have massive net worth and in fact have been in demand for a number of endorsements and brand collaborations.
