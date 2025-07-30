Did AR Murugadoss just blame Salman Khan starrer Sikandar's failure on his inability to understand Hindi?

Director AR Murugadoss is gearing up for the release of his next Tamil movie, Madharasi, starring Sivakarthikeyan in the lead. As part of the promotions, the director was seen at an event where he seemed to have indicated the failure of the Salman Khan starrer Sikandar, due to his inability to understand Hindi.

AR Murugadoss about Salman Khan’s Sikandar failure

Talking about his recent venture, director AR Murugadoss said, “When we make films in our mother tongue, it gives us strength. We know what is happening here. Today, there’s a trend going and suddenly the audience gets connected with that trend.”

“When we shift language, we don’t know what the youngsters are enjoying in that language. All we need is a script to believe it,” the director added.

Highlighting how it feels working in other languages, Murugadoss revealed that Telugu is somewhat easy for him to understand, but he doesn’t know Hindi at all.

The filmmaker continued, “For once, I can take up Telugu films, but Hindi may not work for us because after we write the script, they translate it into English. Then it is again translated into Hindi. When you make a film in an unknown language and place, it feels like you are handicapped. It is like you don’t have hands.”

More about Sikandar

Sikandar, starring Salman Khan in the lead, is an action drama flick featuring the Bollywood superstar as Sanjay "Sikandar" Rajkot, the final heir of the Rajkot dynasty in Gujarat.

Leading a life with his wife Saisri, he performs his duties as a king, standing up for his people. However, a fateful event leads to the death of his wife and the queen regent.

As he is dealing with her loss, Sikandar learns his wife had decided to donate her organs to various people in Mumbai. Struck with grief, the king decides to safeguard everyone who received his wife’s organs, with an old foe waiting to resurface.

The movie was massively dealt with negative reviews upon release and eventually tanked at the box office. It is available for streaming on Netflix.

AR Murugadoss’ next

Following Sikandar’s failure, director AR Murugadoss’ next film would be Sivakarthikeyan starrer Madharasi. The action thriller is slated to release on September 5, 2025, with the first single, Salambala, releasing on July 31, composed by Anirudh Ravichander.

