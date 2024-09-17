TWICE’s Tzuyu joins Nayeon, Jihyo as only female K-pop soloists to enter top 20 on Billboard 200 with debut EP

TWICE’s Tzuyu recently made her solo debut with her first EP aboutTZU. Within a few days of its release, the album debuted at No. 19 on this week’s Billboard 200, marking the newborn soloist’s first entry on the chart. She is now the only female K-pop soloist to achieve the impressive feat of entering the top 10 on the chart, alongside her bandmates Nayeon and Jihyo.

On September 16, it was announced that Tzuyu’s aboutTZU debuted at No. 19 on this week’s Billboard 200 with 24,000 equivalent album units sold. With this, she is the third female K-pop soloist to enter the top 20 on this esteemed music chart and also the first and only Taiwanese artist to do so.

In addition, Tzuyu’s aboutTZU has landed at No. 2 on Billboard’s Top Album Sales chart, meaning it is the second best-selling album of this week in the United States. She is now the third female K-pop soloist to enter the top 5 on this chart, following in her bandmates Nayeon and Jihyo's footsteps again.

With these many achievements with her debut EP, the TWICE member is solidifying herself as a promising K-pop soloist.

Congratulations Tzuyu!

On September 6, 2024, Tzuyu made her highly anticipated solo debut with her first mini-album aboutTZU. The EP features a total of six songs that showcase a different side of the K-pop idol: title track Run Away, Heartbreak in Heaven feat. BTOB’s Peniel, One Love, Fly, Losing Sleep, and Lazy Baby.

In particular, the title track earned massive praise from global fans as it captured a completely new persona of the TWICE member. During a talk show appearance, she talked about how she wanted to showcase a bold and fierce personality in aboutTZU, much different from her usual playful and bright image in TWICE. She said that her aim was to offer fans a fresh musical experience and she didn’t disappoint.

Watch the music video for Tzuyu’s Run Away here:

Tzuyu is a Taiwanese K-pop idol who debuted with JYP Entertainment girl group TWICE in 2015. She is assigned as the group’s lead dancer, visual, and sub-vocalist. She is also the beloved maknae and renowned for her bubbly personality.

