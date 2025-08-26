War 2 Day 13 India Gross Box Office: Hrithik Roshan, Jr NTR and Kiara Advani starrer grows on Discount Tuesday; Adds Rs 3 crore

War 2, directed by Ayan Mukerji, and starring Hrithik Roshan, Jr NTR and Kiara Advani among others, saw slight growth at the box office on its second Discount Tuesday of the run. The growth doesn't mean much now as the damage is done. The movie is in the fag end of its run, and not much can be expected once new movies hit the theatres this Friday. A lifetime India number in the vicinity of Rs 275-280 crore gross is what the movie will do. This is a number which it had to be doing over the extended opening weekend itself.

Advertisement

War 2 Adds Rs 3 Crore Gross To Its Tally On Day 13; Slight Growth Due To Discount Tuesday

War 2 added Rs 3 crore to its tally, and the 13 day gross stands at Rs 263 crore. The net collections are at a little under Rs 220 crore. The lifetime India net collections of War 2 will be around Rs 70 crore less than that of War, which released 6 years back. The worldwide gross collections of War 2 will be Rs 100 crore less as well. The budget of War was comfortably less than half of War 2, and this sums up how big a dud War 2 has turned out to be. A movie with global expectations of close to Rs 1000 crore, will be lucky to do Rs 375 crore in its lifetime.

The Day Wise Gross India Collections Of War 2 Are Are Under

Day India Gross Collections Thursday Rs 59 crore Friday Rs 67 crore Saturday Rs 38 crore Sunday Rs 36 crore Monday Rs 10.25 crore Tuesday Rs 11.25 crore Wednesday Rs 6.75 crore Thursday Rs 5.75 crore Friday Rs 4.75 crore Saturday Rs 9.25 crore Sunday Rs 9.50 crore Monday Rs 2.50 crore Tuesday Rs 3 crore Total Rs 263 crore gross in 13 days

War 2 In Theatres

War 2 plays in theatres now. The tickets of the movie can be booked from the box office, or from online ticketing applications. Stay tuned to Pinkvilla for more updates.

Advertisement

ALSO READ: Highest Grossing Jr NTR Movies Worldwide: War 2 settles for 3rd position; RRR reigns supreme