Not September 5, here's when Teja Sajja's Mirai will release in theatres instead, know trailer update

Teja Sajja starrer Mirai was originally slated to hit the big screens on September 5, 2025. However, the Telugu language film is now officially postponed to September 12, 2025, avoiding a box office clash with Anushka Shetty’s Ghaati.

Mirai Release Postponed Amidst Clash with Ghaati

The official update was shared by the makers via their social media handle, highlighting the trailer will be unveiled on August 28, 2025. Sharing the update, they captioned:

Advertisement

“From the ethos of Itihasas, born a battle for the future. #MiraiTrailer drops on 28th August. Get ready to witness India’s most ambitious Action-Adventure Saga. #MIRAI GRAND RELEASE WORLDWIDE ON 12th SEPTEMBER.”

See the update here:

Reports suggest that the film was delayed due to the VFX elements still undergoing final touches.

About Mirai

Mirai is a Telugu language movie starring HanuMan fame Teja Sajja in the lead role and directed by Karthik Gattamneni. The fantasy action adventure explores the story of a prophesied warrior hero.

Tasked with protecting nine sacred scriptures, he must prevent them from falling into the wrong hands. If they do, the person who possesses them would gain the power to become a god.

Whether the warrior succeeds in mastering his own abilities before time runs out forms the rest of the story. With Ritika Nayak playing the female lead, Manchu Manoj portrays the main antagonist. The ensemble cast also includes Shriya Saran, Jagapati Babu, Jayaram, and many more in key roles.

Advertisement

Interestingly, the movie will be released in 8 different languages, in both 2D and 3D formats.

About Teja Sajja’s HanuMan

Teja Sajja was last seen playing the lead role in 2024’s HanuMan, directed by Prasanth Varma. The superhero flick featured the actor as Hanumanthu, a young man living with his elder sister in the fictitious village of Anjanadri.

In a turn of events, he comes across a mysterious gem that grants him the powers of Lord Hanuman from Hindu mythology.

However, things take a dark turn when Hanumanthu must face Michael, a man also after the gem. Using his newfound powers, Hanumanthu has to his people from harm.

Apart from Sajja, the film also featured actors like Amritha Aiyer, Varalaxmi Sarathkumar, Samuthirakani, Vinay Rai, Vennela Kishore, and many more in key roles.

ALSO READ: Is Ravi Mohan joining Lokesh Kanagaraj’s LCU with Raghava Lawrence’s Benz? Here’s what we know