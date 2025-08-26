Coolie (Hindi) Box Office 2nd Tuesday: Rajinikanth's action drama sees a muted jump, targets theatrical end at Rs 32 crore

Coolie: The Powerhouse, starring Rajinikanth in the lead role, along with Soubin Shahir, Upendra, Shruti Haasan, Sathyaraj, Nagarjuna, and Aamir Khan, is taking its last few breaths at the box office. The movie is soon going to end its theatrical run.

Coolie witnesses muted growth on 2nd Tuesday

Produced by Sun Pictures, Coolie: The Powerhouse debuted with Rs 4.25 crore in Hindi and wrapped its extended opening weekend of 4 days at Rs 18.50 crore net. The movie crashed on its first Monday by dropping over 70% on its opening day in Hindi. The action drama ended its first week at Rs 23 crore net.

However, the Lokesh Kanagaraj directorial saw some surge in the second weekend and netted around Rs 4.10 crore, before witnessing another significant drop on the 2nd Monday. As per estimates, it added around Rs 75 lakh to the tally on the 2nd Tuesday, registering a nominal jump due to discounted ticket prices. The total cume of Coolie: The Powerhouse now stands at Rs 28.45 crore net in Hindi.

With Param Sundari arriving in cinemas this weekend, the movie is expected to end its theatrical run soon, somewhere in the range of the Rs 30-35 crore mark.

Day-Wise box office collections of Coolie in Hindi are as under:

Day Net Hindi Collections Thursday Rs 4.25 crore Friday Rs 6.00 crore Saturday Rs 4.00 crore Sunday Rs 4.25 crore Monday Rs 1.30 crore Tuesday Rs 1.55 crore Wednesday Rs 90 lakh 2nd Thursday Rs 75 lakh 2nd Friday Rs 85 lakh 2nd Saturday Rs 1.50 crore 2nd Sunday Rs 1.75 crore 2nd Monday Rs 60 lakh 2nd Tuesday Rs 75 lakh (est.) Total Rs 28.45 crore net in 13 days in Hindi

Disclaimer: The box office figures are compiled from various sources and our research. The figures can be approximate, and Pinkvilla does not make any claims about the authenticity of the data. However, they are adequately indicative of the box-office performance of the films in question.

