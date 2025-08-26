Kajol confirms daughter Nysa will not join Bollywood: ‘You will be subjected to scrutiny’

Kajol is one of the most-loved actresses in Bollywood. Fans love her, and it goes without saying that she enjoys a massive fan following. Well, her daughter, Nysa, also grabs all the eyeballs and is quite a popular star kid. Fans are always curious to know more about her and if she will be following the footsteps of her superstar parents or not. Unfortunately, the Maa actress recently confirmed that her daughter will not be joining Bollywood.

Kajol on Nysa joining Bollywood

Yes! You heard that right. In a recent interview with ETimes, Kajol hinted that her daughter Nysa is not joining Bollywood anytime soon. She cited harsh criticism faced by nepo kids these days as one of the main reasons behind this decision. “She’s not stepping into acting. She is 22 years old, and she has pretty much made up her mind that she’s not going to be joining the industry," Kajol said.

Further talking about nepotism, the Sarzameen actress also added that when one enters the film industry, they have to realise that there are pros and cons, and they will be subjected to scrutiny. “Some of it is harsh, some of it is ridiculous and horrible, but it is all part of your growth and journey. It is something that everyone has to face. It’s not something you have a choice about."

Kajol on Nysa and Yug handling paparazzi

Earlier, during an interview with HT City, Kajol had spoken about the paparazzi culture. She was questioned about how her kids, Nysa and Yug, have been handling the constant attention. The actress, with a smirk, instantly replied, “They have handled it with a lot more grace than I have. They still are handling it with a lot more grace than I am. With a lot more acceptance, also as I would say.”

The Kuch Kuch Hota Hai actress further admitted that her daughter Nysa has been ‘hounded’ by the paps ever since she was 14-15. She feels it is absolutely incorrect. Elaborating further, Kajol revealed that this has given rise to a different lifestyle for them. “You need security to go out. A lot of things that you would have probably been able to do if you were not hounded or whatever.”

She also went on to say that because of the same, Nysa is a little more grown-up. The paparazzi culture is something that they will have to accept so they have no choice but to change their perspective on it and handle it with a lot of grace and dignity.

