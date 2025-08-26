Malayali influencer slams Janhvi Kapoor's poor diction in Param Sundari: 'Why couldn’t makers spend a fraction of that money on hiring...'

Param Sundari’s release is just around the corner, and fans cannot wait to see the magic that Sidharth Malhotra and Janhvi Kapoor are about to bring with their chemistry. Well, before that can happen, the trailer has brought certain backlash to the actress, as many influencers are criticising her for her inaccurate diction. A Malayali influencer, Divya Nair, in a recent interview, slammed the makers for not hiring a proper dialect coach.

Malayalam influencer slams Param Sundari makers

Talking to Mid Day, Divya Nair said that Janhvi Kapoor’s dialogues in Param Sundari are incomprehensible. She further added that poor diction can sometimes be forgiven, but in the trailer, the Malayalam words themselves aren’t clear or correct. The film was shot in Kerala on a massive budget. Why couldn’t the makers spend a fraction of that money on hiring a local dialect coach? Also, in the scene where Janhvi introduces herself as Theykkapetta Sundari Damodaran Pillai, the result is unintentionally hilarious, as in Malayalam, ‘Theykkapetta’ is slang for someone dumped. The surname is wrong — she pronounces it as ‘Pillai’, whereas in Malayalam, it’s pronounced ‘Pilla’.

Divya also added that the makers could have cast better options like Nayanthara, Keerthy Suresh, Nithya Menen, Sai Pallavi or Samantha Ruth Prabhu, who would have put in better efforts and respected the language they work in. “They would have done justice to the role.”

For the unversed, in the Param Sundari trailer, Janhvi Kapoor’s character schools Sidharth Malhotra’s Param and explains how each state in South India has a distinct culture, dialects and cine idols. It is just after this that many social media influencers are schooling the actress for her incorrect diction and criticising makers for their stereotypical depiction of Malayali women.

Many influencers' video was pulled down with Instagram citing a copyright claim from Maddock Film, who are also the producers of the North meets South love story.

About Param Sundari

Originally slated for a July 25 premiere, Param Sundari has been rescheduled and will release in theatres on August 29, 2025. Directed by Tushar Jalota and presented by Dinesh Vijan, this film stars Sidharth Malhotra and Janhvi Kapoor in lead roles. Fans are counting down the days until they can witness this love story on the big screen.

