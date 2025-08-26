Highest Grossing Rajinikanth Movies Worldwide: Coolie claims a respectable third spot; 2.0 remains unfazed on number one

Superstar Rajinikanth needs no introduction. He recently celebrated 50 years in cinema. His latest movie, Coolie, directed by Lokesh Kanagaraj, is performing reasonably well at the box office. It has crossed Rs 460 crore worldwide and is projected to finish in the range of Rs 490 - 505 crore, depending on its performance during the festive season.

Coolie Becomes Rajinikanth’s 3rd Highest Grosser and Kollywood’s 5th Highest Grosser

Expectations for Coolie were sky-high, with hopes of shattering industry records. However, the movie fizzled out after a massive extended opening weekend, during which it grossed a record-breaking Rs 375 crore-plus. There was a slight resurgence over the second weekend, but such sparks are expected to become rarer as the film nears the end of its run. Nevertheless, it remains Rajinikanth’s third-highest grosser and the fifth-highest grossing Kollywood film. This speaks volumes about his enduring stardom. Rajinikanth remains the undisputed megastar of Kollywood, with Thalapathy Vijay as his only serious contender. Vijay’s Tamil and overseas markets are growing rapidly. Leo showcased his global appeal, while The GOAT demonstrated how his star power alone can salvage a film with mediocre content. The GOAT became only the second Kollywood movie to gross Rs 200 crore in Tamil Nadu, following Leo.

Highest-Grossing Rajinikanth Movies

Rajinikanth has been a consistent box office force for decades, with no actor coming close to his records for a long time. Even now, he holds the record for the highest-grossing Kollywood movie. However, the competition is tighter than it once was. In the 2000s and early 2010s, one Rajinikanth film consistently outdid the other. Chandramukhi was surpassed by Sivaji: The Boss, which was later overtaken by Enthiran. Kabali came close to toppling Enthiran worldwide, despite mixed-to-negative word of mouth. 2.0 shattered all Kollywood records and remains the highest-grossing Kollywood movie, even seven years after its release. It is expected that only another Rajinikanth film, or perhaps Vijay’s Jana Nayagan, could break this record in the future.

The 5 Highest-Grossing Rajinikanth Movies at the Worldwide Box Office:

Rank Movie Worldwide Box Office 1 2.0 Rs 663.50 crore 2 Jailer Rs 604 crore 3 Coolie Rs 495 crore (expected) 4 Enthiran Rs 289.75 crore 5 Kabali Rs 287 crore

Rajinikanth’s Upcoming Movies

As one of Kollywood’s busiest actors, Rajinikanth has already begun working on his next major project, Jailer 2, directed by Nelson Dilipkumar. There are also rumors that he will collaborate with Kamal Haasan on a gangster drama directed by Lokesh Kanagaraj.

