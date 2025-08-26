Anu Malik calls brothers Daboo and Abu Malik his ‘jigar ke tukde’, refutes news of feud with nephews Armaan and Amaal Mallik

There have always been reports of Singer Anu Malik having a strained relationship with his brothers Daboo Malik, Abu Malik and their kids. But now, in a recent interview, the singer has put a full stop to all these speculations and confirmed that love and unity always remain at the core and even went on to call them his ‘jigar ke tukde’.

Anu Malik on his bond with brothers Daboo and Abu Malik

Talking to Instant Bollywood, Anu Malik praised his brothers and said that Daboo Malik and Abu Malik are not just his brothers but his ‘jigar ke tukde’. Further talking about his nephews, Armaan and Amaal Mallik, he said, “woh humari jaan hai aur hamesha jaan rahenge.” He also emphasised that his bond with them is full of affection and will always remain strong.

Anu also gave an explanation about the perception that the Malik family often gets angry. He explained, “Kisi ne bola ki unko gussa aata hai…toh maine kaha, bhai, humein gussa nahi aata. Yeh Malik trait hai. Gussa Mohabbat ka hota hai. Hum log ek the, ek hai, aur ek rahenge.” He also stressed that the Malik family has always been united and will remain so.

Amaal Malik confirms professional issues between Anu Malik and Daboo Malik

Earlier, during an interaction with Siddharth Kannan, Amaal Mallik had revealed the professional rivalry that exists between Anu Malik and Daboo Malik. The Bigg Boss 19 contestant had called them ‘mad brothers’. He had said that when these two brothers meet, one cannot separate them, but in professional dynamics and jealousy, Anu can get a little fiery. Amaal confirmed that these two have had issues with each other on the professional front.

Amaal also went on to confess that his father’s career was affected by Anu’s competitive spirit. He revealed that Anu was ‘overly competitive’ with Abu and often tried to sabotage his career. He even admitted that every time his father got a film, Anu would snatch his work from the producers by offering to work for little money or even for free.

