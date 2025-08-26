Highest Grossing Jr NTR Movies Worldwide: War 2 settles for 3rd position; RRR reigns supreme

Jr NTR has been a prominent name for the Telugu diaspora at the worldwide box office since the start of his career. After RRR, he became a household name and a pan-India sensation. He was recently seen in Ayan Mukerji’s War 2, alongside Hrithik Roshan and Kiara Advani. Despite the movie bombing at the box office, it remains the actor’s third-highest grosser.

War 2 Is Jr NTR’s 3rd Highest Global Grosser, Despite Underperforming at the Box Office; What’s Next in Store?

The list of the actor’s highest-grossing movies is expected to undergo significant changes over the next few years as films from before his pan-India fame drop off the list. The busy actor already has a packed schedule, with production on NTRNeel underway. This will be followed by Devara 2, and possibly a film with Nelson Dilipkumar.

Highest-Grossing Jr NTR Movies Worldwide

Returning to the discussion of Jr NTR’s highest global grossers, RRR remains firmly positioned as the actor’s top global grosser by a significant margin. Devara, his immediate release after RRR, was a superhit, grossing slightly over Rs 400 crore worldwide. War 2, despite underperforming, has secured the third spot on this prestigious list. The list includes two movies of Jr NTR before he became a pan-India sensation. Both movies grossed Rs 100 crore at the worldwide box office, and were successful movies. For 10 years, the actor had no flops. War 2 has broken his 10 year streak of hit movies.

Following Are the 5 Highest-Grossing Jr NTR Movies Worldwide

Rank Movie Worldwide Gross Box Office 1 RRR Rs 1253 crore 2 Devara - Part 1 Rs 407 crore 3 War 2 Rs 365 crore (expected) 4 Aravindha Sametha Veera Raghava Rs 146 crore 5 Janatha Garage Rs 130 crore

Jr NTR Begins Work on His Next

Jr NTR has already started working on his film with Prashanth Neel, which is expected to release in mid-2026. Devara 2 is likely to begin production by the end of 2026, unless the actor decides to postpone it to accommodate another project.

